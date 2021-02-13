Local governments joining together to push for third bridge crossing

JEROME — Local officials are working on an agreement to join together to try to secure funding for a new bridge crossing over the Snake River Canyon.

Twin Falls County Commissioners Don Hall and Brent Reinke, as well as Gerald Martens — chairman of the Greater Twin Falls Area Transportation Committee — presented the Jerome Highway District with the first draft of a joint-powers agreement during the district’s Thursday meeting.

The commissioners have presented a draft of the agreement to Jerome County Commissioners and the Filer Highway District as well.

Reinke said ideally they will have an agreement ready to be signed this spring. Signing this agreement would create a new entity through which local officials will then apply to get the project placed on the Idaho Transportation Department’s planning program.

In November, ITD released its findings from an origin-destination study which identified five possible ways to reroute traffic around Twin Falls. These options included three possible new river crossings.