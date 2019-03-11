Idaho’s Sunshine Laws promise transparency in government, but that’s only one side of the equation. For open meeting laws to work, the private sector must meet the public sector halfway by attending meetings where elected officials make decisions that affect our laws and lives. Listed below are official meeting times and places of numerous public agencies in the Magic Valley:
Twin Falls County Board of Commissioners
Every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. — except the first Monday of every month when the meeting will be held at 6 p.m. — at the Commissioners Conference Room at County West, Twin Falls.
Twin Falls County Planning and Zoning Commission
Second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in P&Z meeting room at County West, Twin Falls. Buhl City Council
Every other Monday, the first meeting of the month starts at 7 p.m. and the second meeting starts at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 203 Broadway Ave. N.
Castleford City Council
Wednesday of the first full week of the month at 7 p.m. at the City Hall on Main Street.
Filer City Council
First and third Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m. at City Hall, Yakima Avenue and Main Street.
Hansen City Council
Second Monday at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 388 Main St. S.
Hollister City Council
First Monday at 7 p.m. at the Hollister Grange Hall on Main Street
Kimberly City Council
Second and fourth Tuesdays at 6 p.m. at the City Hall, 242 U.S. 30
Murtaugh City Council
Second Tuesday at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 106 Fourth St.
Twin Falls City Council
Mondays at 5 p.m at City Hall, 203 Main Ave. E.
Twin Falls City Planning and Zoning Commission
Second and fourth Tuesdays at 6 p.m. at City Hall
Cassia County Board of Commissioners
Mondays at 9 a.m. at the Cassia County Courthouse, Burley
Burley City Council
First and third Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at 1401 Overland Ave.
Minidoka County Board of Commissioners
Mondays at 8:30 a.m. at the Minidoka Court House, Rupert
Rupert City Council
Second and fourth Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 624 F St.
Paul City Council
Second Wednesday at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 152 S. 600 W.
Blaine County Board of Commissioners
First and second Tuesdays at 9 a.m. at the Commissioners’ meeting room, 206 S. First Ave., Hailey
Hailey City Council
Second and fourth Monday at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall
Sun Valley City Council
First Thursday at 4 p.m. at City Hall, 81 Elkhorn Road
Ketchum City Council
First and third Mondays at 4 p.m. at City Hall
Gooding County Board of Commissioners
Mondays at 10 a.m. at the Gooding County Courthouse, 624 Main St., Gooding
Gooding City Council
First and third Mondays at 7 p.m at the Gooding Municipal Building
Wendell City Council
First and Thursdays at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 375 First Ave. E.
Hagerman City Council
First and third Wednesday at 7 p.m. at City Hall
Lincoln County Board of Commissioners
First four Mondays of the month at 9:30 a.m. at the Lincoln County Courthouse, Shoshone
Camas County Board of Commissioners
Second, third and fourth Mondays at 9 a.m. the Camas County Courthouse Annex on Soldier Road, Fairfield
Jerome County Board of Commissioners
Every Monday and Tuesdays at 9 a.m. at the Jerome County Courthouse, Jerome
Jerome City Council
First and third Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. at the Council Chambers, 100 E. Ave. A
Hazelton City Council
Second Tuesday at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 246 Main St.
Eden City Council
Second Monday at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 115 S. Main St.
