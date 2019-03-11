Try 3 months for $3
Sunshine Week

Idaho’s Sunshine Laws promise transparency in government, but that’s only one side of the equation. For open meeting laws to work, the private sector must meet the public sector halfway by attending meetings where elected officials make decisions that affect our laws and lives. Listed below are official meeting times and places of numerous public agencies in the Magic Valley:

Twin Falls County Board of Commissioners

Every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. — except the first Monday of every month when the meeting will be held at 6 p.m. — at the Commissioners Conference Room at County West, Twin Falls.

Twin Falls County Planning and Zoning Commission

Second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in P&Z meeting room at County West, Twin Falls. Buhl City Council

Every other Monday, the first meeting of the month starts at 7 p.m. and the second meeting starts at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 203 Broadway Ave. N.

Castleford City Council

Wednesday of the first full week of the month at 7 p.m. at the City Hall on Main Street.

Filer City Council

First and third Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m. at City Hall, Yakima Avenue and Main Street.

Hansen City Council

Second Monday at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 388 Main St. S.

Hollister City Council

First Monday at 7 p.m. at the Hollister Grange Hall on Main Street

Kimberly City Council

Second and fourth Tuesdays at 6 p.m. at the City Hall, 242 U.S. 30

Murtaugh City Council

Second Tuesday at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 106 Fourth St.

Twin Falls City Council

Mondays at 5 p.m at City Hall, 203 Main Ave. E.

Twin Falls City Planning and Zoning Commission

Second and fourth Tuesdays at 6 p.m. at City Hall

Cassia County Board of Commissioners

Mondays at 9 a.m. at the Cassia County Courthouse, Burley

Burley City Council

First and third Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at 1401 Overland Ave.

Minidoka County Board of Commissioners

Mondays at 8:30 a.m. at the Minidoka Court House, Rupert

Rupert City Council

Second and fourth Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 624 F St.

Paul City Council

Second Wednesday at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 152 S. 600 W.

Blaine County Board of Commissioners

First and second Tuesdays at 9 a.m. at the Commissioners’ meeting room, 206 S. First Ave., Hailey

Hailey City Council

Second and fourth Monday at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall

Sun Valley City Council

First Thursday at 4 p.m. at City Hall, 81 Elkhorn Road

Ketchum City Council

First and third Mondays at 4 p.m. at City Hall

Gooding County Board of Commissioners

Mondays at 10 a.m. at the Gooding County Courthouse, 624 Main St., Gooding

Gooding City Council

First and third Mondays at 7 p.m at the Gooding Municipal Building

Wendell City Council

First and Thursdays at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 375 First Ave. E.

Hagerman City Council

First and third Wednesday at 7 p.m. at City Hall

Lincoln County Board of Commissioners

First four Mondays of the month at 9:30 a.m. at the Lincoln County Courthouse, Shoshone

Camas County Board of Commissioners

Second, third and fourth Mondays at 9 a.m. the Camas County Courthouse Annex on Soldier Road, Fairfield

Jerome County Board of Commissioners

Every Monday and Tuesdays at 9 a.m. at the Jerome County Courthouse, Jerome

Jerome City Council

First and third Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. at the Council Chambers, 100 E. Ave. A

Hazelton City Council

Second Tuesday at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 246 Main St.

Eden City Council

Second Monday at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 115 S. Main St.

