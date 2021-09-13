Live: President Biden arrives in Boise on wildfire-focused trip to Western states

12:33 p.m.: Biden said he once interviewed for a job with Boise Cascade, and that he and his late first wife Neilia considered moving to Idaho.

“Such a beautiful, beautiful state,” Biden said.

Biden also mentioned his connection to former Idaho senator Frank Church.

BIDEN SPEAKS ON CLIMATE CHANGE

12:30 p.m.: President Joe Biden said at Boise’s National Interagency Fire Center that the country must do more to address climate change and warned that the extreme weather and drought will only get worse.

”We need to do more,” Biden said. “We can’t continue to try to ignore reality. … The reality is, we have a global warming problem.”

He thanked Idaho senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo for their work and bipartisanship on wildfire prevention and told firefighters they “have the full support” of Biden’s administration.