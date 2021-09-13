Live: President Biden arrives in Boise on wildfire-focused trip to Western states

Editor’s note: This post will be updated throughout the day with notes, photos and videos from President Joe Biden’s Idaho visit. The newest updates will be at the top.
I’m on my way to Idaho and California to survey the damage from recent wildfires and meet with local officials. I’ll discuss our response to severe wildfires, and how we can make our nation more resilient to climate change and extreme weather.— President Biden (@POTUS) September 13, 2021
I'm honored to invite @BoiseParks's Barbara English, @CVIdaho's Rialin Flores and Asha Muhingi and Myrie Murphy of the Youth Climate Action Council and @BoiseSchools to meet @POTUS with me today. Their work represents what is great about our community. #BidenInBoise pic.twitter.com/LPalJ286Mr— Mayor McLean (@boisemayor) September 13, 2021
At the President Joe Biden protest at #NIFC. Tough to get a photo without an obscenity. At least 1,000 people here, and organizers are telling them to keep it peaceful. Many Boise police, who get cheers. #idpol pic.twitter.com/kL8QwuD7t5— Keith Ridler (@KeithRidler) September 13, 2021
Joe Biden/Airforce One landing in Boise Idaho this morning. Here is his Welcoming Committee 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/hxdWnYadYt— Simone (@SimoneGreear) September 13, 2021
President Biden departs Joint Base Andrews en route to Boise, Idaho pic.twitter.com/FXlkIO42DO— The Hill (@thehill) September 13, 2021
LITTLE: PRESIDENT BIDEN CAN HELP PROTECT AGAINST WILDFIRE
2:20 p.m.: Idaho Gov. Brad Little released a written statement on his visit with President Joe Biden on Monday.
“Two-thirds of Idaho is public land managed by the federal government, and it is imperative we keep lines of communication open with our federal partners — right up to the President — on ways to build a more fire-resilient range and forest ecosystem.
“There is plenty I disagree with the president on right now, but today we came together to listen to one another and discuss solutions on wildfire. I spent my limited time with the president focusing on the incredible progress Idaho has made with collaborative initiatives, including the Good Neighbor Authority and Shared Stewardship. We have demonstrated that diverse interests can come together with the common goal of protecting lives and communities from wildfire, creating jobs and improving the landscape.
“I pointed out to the President the tremendous partnership that Idaho has forged with federal land and fire management agencies, but there is another federal agency that plays a role in our ability to successfully implement meaningful practices on the landscape — the U.S. Department of Justice.
“Just one month ago, an environmentalist group succeeded in holding up a 2,500-acre logging project in North Idaho that was part of our Good Neighbor Authority plan to make the landscape more fire resilient. We need the president’s help with minimizing unproductive lawsuits so we can get fully agreed upon plans implemented and reduce the fuel load, and so we are not unduly endangering firefighters and our communities. We must increase the pace and scale of forest health projects now if we’re going to make progress on our national forests.
“I thank the president for taking the time to visit NIFC. Western governors and I look forward to continuing to work with the president and his administration on land and fire management issues facing the West, and I deeply appreciate our firefighters for their hard work and bravery during a tough fire season.”
Meanwhile, Rep. Russ Fulcher of Idaho called Biden’s visit “inconsequential.”
“President Biden and Democrats thus far have neglected the drought in the West, nominated radical and dangerous activists to his cabinet, and encouraged rabid environmental lawsuits to delay beneficial land management,” Fulcher said in a written statement. “President Biden’s PR stop is inconsequential to Idahoans who are recovering from yet another season of devastating fires.”
IDAHO LEADERS GET MOMENT WITH BIDEN
2:07 p.m.: President Joe Biden participated in photos before leaving the NIFC. Participants were:
Lauren McLean, mayor of Boise; Ilana Rubel, state House minority leader; Janie Ward-Engelking, state senator; Ali Rabe, state senator; Brooke Green, state representative; Mufy Davis, state representative; Colin Nash, state representative; Sue Chew, state representative; John Gannon, state representative; John McCrostie, state representative; Lauren Necochea, state representative; Brian Thomas, chairman, Shoshone-Paiute Tribes; Devon Boyer, chairman, Fort Hall Business Council; Tom Lovell, president, IAFF Professional Firefighters of Idaho; Curtis Smith, secretary-treasurer, IAFF Professional Firefighters of Idaho; Joe Maloney, president, Idaho AFL-CIO; Jason Hudson, government affairs director, Idaho AFL-CIO.
All of the state legislators, like McLean, are Democrats.
Before boarding Air Force One, Biden visited with Brig. Gen. Timothy J. Donnellan, assistant adjutant general, Idaho Air National Guard; and MCol. Shannon D. Smith, Commander of the 124th Fighter Wing.
BIDEN DEPARTS FOR CALIFORNIA
2 p.m.: President Joe Biden boarded Air Force One in Boise at 1:51 p.m. Monday. He’s headed to Sacramento, California, for more wildfire-related activities and then Long Beach, California, for a campaign event in support of Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Biden waved to the people on the ground as he boarded.
Air Force One left the ground at 2 p.m.
CRAPO: GET LOCAL INPUT IN WILDFIRE ISSUE
1:37 p.m.: Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo released a statement on President Joe Biden’s visit to Idaho:
“President Biden’s visit to Idaho today emphasizes the need for state and local input into federal forest management and firefighting decisions. The Biden Administration should work with Congress, governors and others with on-the-ground expertise to develop comprehensive solutions for appropriate forest management.”
LITTLE ASKS BIDEN FOR HELP ON WILDFIRES
Idaho Gov. Brad Little asked President Joe Biden for the Department of Justice’s help in moving past legal issues that involve wildfire mitigation efforts.
“Besides you directing the Forest Service and BLM, the Department of Justice has a role,” the governor said, according to a pool reporter. The “cases get hung up for many minor reasons,” Little said.
“All the Western governors stand ready to work with you and your administration on it,” Little said of the wildfires.
Biden then quoted a poem before commending firefighters. “God made man, then he made a few firefighters.” He said the only thing that keeps them safe is “one another.”
Biden pointed out that wildfires have destroyed more acreage this year than is included in the state of New Jersey. “You saved South Lake Tahoe,” he told firefighters.
Biden also noted he had used the Defense Production Act to produce fire hose and directed the EPA to come up with a way to deliver smoke and fire information to mobile phones.
“I’m here to hear what’s on your mind and what more my administration can be doing,” Biden said. “You know the time of the year the air fills with smoke and the sky turns orange. That time is getting earlier every year.”
“We can’t continue to try and ignore reality,” Biden added. “President Obama used to always say, ‘reality has a way of working its way in.’ And the reality is we have a global warming problem.”
BIDEN SUPPORT GROUP DECIDED NOT TO DEMONSTRATE
Idaho Women for Biden/Harris decided not to demonstrate its support at President Joe Biden’s visit because of COVID-19 concerns, the group said in a news release.
“Hundreds of our members have expressed a desire to rally in support of the president, and some even talked of chartering buses from the furthest parts of the state to come to Boise to welcome him,” Betty Richardson said in a written statement. “In researching how a gathering might be feasible, we kept the safety and well-being of our members uppermost in our mind. After extensive consultations with medical experts, we determined that it would be irresponsible to host a public rally at this time.
“… The best way to show support for the President is to vigorously advocate for his positive agenda. In order to do that, we need to remain healthy and energetic for the legislative and electoral battles ahead.”
A CALL TO ACTION ON WILDFIRE
12:45 p.m.: Grant Beebe, Bureau of Land Management’s assistant director for fire and aviation, said at a round-table with President Joe Biden that the West’s wildfires underscore “the nation’s needs to recommit resources to fire prevention, preparedness and response.”
ALMOST AN IDAHOAN?
12:33 p.m.: Biden said he once interviewed for a job with Boise Cascade, and that he and his late first wife Neilia considered moving to Idaho.
“Such a beautiful, beautiful state,” Biden said.
Biden also mentioned his connection to former Idaho senator Frank Church.
BIDEN SPEAKS ON CLIMATE CHANGE
12:30 p.m.: President Joe Biden said at Boise’s National Interagency Fire Center that the country must do more to address climate change and warned that the extreme weather and drought will only get worse.
”We need to do more,” Biden said. “We can’t continue to try to ignore reality. … The reality is, we have a global warming problem.”
He thanked Idaho senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo for their work and bipartisanship on wildfire prevention and told firefighters they “have the full support” of Biden’s administration.
CONSERVATION VOTERS SAYS VISIT AT A ‘CRITICAL TIME’
12:07 p.m.: Conservation Voters of Idaho will be involved in President Joe Biden’s Idaho visit.
“The president’s visit couldn’t come at a more critical time when our state has been navigating the cost of inaction on climate change, from historic heatwaves and smoke-filled skies to increasing drought,” Rialin Flores, Conservation Voters for Idaho’s executive director, said in a written statement.
“Thankfully, Idaho communities like the City of Boise have been leading on climate action policy for some time now. Three out of four Idahoans are now living in communities that benefit from city, county or utility clean energy commitments. With new partnerships and investments at the federal level like the Build Back Better plan, we can work together to ensure we protect Idaho for future generations, build a clean energy economy and leave no community behind.”
BIDEN ARRIVES IN BOISE
12 p.m.: Air Force One has touched down at Gowen Field at the Boise Airport.
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean greeted Biden when he departed Air Force One. They spoke for more than a minute, according to a pool report distributed by the White House.
Biden stepped off the plane at 11:54 a.m.
PROTESTERS GATHER NEAR BOISE AIRPORT
9:43 a.m.: Hundreds of people gathered near the Boise Airport on Monday morning to protest the arrival of President Joe Biden.
Cars crowded along Airport Way, with banners deriding Biden and promoting former President Donald Trump.
William McNabb, of Nampa, arrived with his memorial honoring fallen soldiers, including 13 recently killed during the withdrawal of U.S. military from Afghanistan.
McNabb said he showed up to support the soldiers and as a critique to Biden for decisions made around the Afghanistan withdrawal.
Dan McKnight, one of the event’s organizers, estimated 2,000 people people were there as of 9:30 a.m. However, he said he would be disappointed if less than 5,000 showed up for the protest.
“We have a lot to say,” McKnight said.
McKnight was an advocate for ending “forever wars” and was part of an Idaho Statesman story about the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
IDAHO HOUSE SPEAKER TAKES AIM AT BIDEN VACCINE POLICY
9:24 a.m.: Ahead of Biden’s arrival in Idaho, key politicians are speaking out against his proposed vaccine mandate and testing requirements for many workers.
Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke said the Legislature will take action if necessary “to prevent this from occurring in our great state.”
“The actions of the Biden Administration announced on Thursday are completely unacceptable,” Bedke said in a statement. “Their decision to impose a government mandated medical procedure is unconstitutional. This is one more example of dangerous federal encroachment in the lives of everyday Americans. For weeks, I have addressed the importance of keeping the government out of the relationship between employers and employees as much as possible. More importantly, however, is protecting the inherent value of medical decisions remaining between individuals and their medical provider. The actions of the Biden Administration fly in the face of all we hold dear in Idaho.”
After repeatedly telling the American people that there would be no nationwide vaccine mandates, the Biden Administration has reversed course and instead embraced the notion that families and businesses cannot be trusted to make their own health decisions. This is un-American.— Rep. Russ Fulcher (@RepRussFulcher) September 13, 2021
For the businesses already struggling to stay afloat due to labor shortages and draconian lockdown measures, the Biden Administration’s new vaccine mandates will only exacerbate this crisis further and become the final nail in the coffin for many businesses.— Rep. Russ Fulcher (@RepRussFulcher) September 13, 2021
IDAHO GOV. LITTLE WILL PARTICIPATE IN BIDEN VISIT
9:04 a.m.: Idaho Gov. Brad Little will be at a round-table discussion on wildfires with Biden at the National Interagency Fire Center, spokesperson Marissa Morrison Hyer said.
Little last week said the state is considering a lawsuit against the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate and testing requirements for many workers.
“It is wrong for President Biden to dismiss the concerns of millions of Americans and tell governors who represent Americans that he will use his powers as president to get them out of the way,” Little said in a news release last week. “This is not leadership. When President Biden took office, he promised to do his best to unify our country, and he has only driven us further apart. President Biden is out of touch, and his mandates only add to the divisiveness within our country.”
‘CLIMATE CRISIS IS CODE RED’
8:55 a.m.: President Joe Biden began his trip to Boise on Monday morning. He traveled from Delaware by helicopter, leaving at 8:31 a.m. Eastern, to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. He boarded Air Force One at 9:26 a.m. Eastern, bound for Boise.
He is scheduled to arrive in Boise at 11:50 a.m. Mountain.
Biden will receive a briefing from federal and state fire agency officials at 12:15 p.m. at the National Interagency Fire Center, which is located adjacent to the Boise Airport.
He’ll also visit NIFC, beginning at 12:55 p.m.
He is scheduled to depart Boise at 1:55 p.m.
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean tweeted Sunday evening that she is “excited to share” Boise’s Climate Action Roadmap with Biden.
This is Biden’s first official trip to the West Coast as president — he has events in California later in the day, including an aerial survey of the Caldor Fire. He’ll be in Colorado on Tuesday.
“During the trip, President Biden will see firsthand the significant physical, human, and economic costs of wildfires,” a White House official said, according to the pool reporter assigned to cover his departure this morning. “As one in three Americans are impacted by the increasing frequency of ferocity of extreme weather events, he will reiterate the message he shared on the East Coast last week: the climate crisis is code red. The President will make clear that these extreme weather events require bold, ambitious, and decisive action — now. And he will underscore how the investments he is proposing in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and Build Back Better Agenda will strengthen our nation’s resilience to climate change and extreme weather events, advance environmental justice, and create good-paying, union jobs.”
Our Climate Action team - led by Public Works Director Steve Burgos and Climate Action Division Senior Manager Steve Hubble - have heed the call from our community and are working on creative and bold solutions to the climate crisis. pic.twitter.com/MqBAwIPT4J— Mayor McLean (@boisemayor) September 13, 2021