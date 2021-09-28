Little wants businesses to build affordable housing, provide child care. Here’s how

“We’re victims of our own success,” Little said.

Child care and employment needs intertwined

Both the governor and county representatives brought up how child care shortages are making it difficult to find employees.

“There’s a lot of people that aren’t working because day care is expensive or is nonexistent in a lot of areas,” Little said.

In addition to more child care workers, Little would like to see those workers get more training so children are better prepared for kindergarten.

“What I’d love to do is incentivize businesses to provide day care and allow small businesses to aggregate together to provide quality day care to use it as a lure to attract young people, to attract people with families into their businesses,” Little said.

Counties want roads repaired

Repairing roads is a central issue for many counties in the state, but it’s something for which ARPA funds cannot be used. When asked about this, Little blamed national politics. He said it was a way for legislators to secure votes for Biden’s infrastructure bill.