Little urges caution with surplus, doubles down on vaccinations

On Friday, state economists projected the budget surplus at a whopping $1.4 billion, due to large carryover funds and another month of better-than-expected sales and income tax collections.

On top of that, lawmakers will also have $2 billion in additional federal coronavirus stimulus money at its disposal.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But Little urged restraint. The federal government has infused $6 trillion into the economy to combat the effects of the pandemic, and the surplus might not be sustainable.

“We don’t know what normal is yet,” Little said.

It’s also difficult to determine what is normal in the state’s housing and labor markets, as wages have soared even for entry-level jobs, while workers struggle to find affordable housing.

Little said he isn’t sure how these market forces will settle out. But while many business leaders have lamented the lack of job applicants, Little noted that the state was grappling with double-digit unemployment rates at the start of the pandemic.