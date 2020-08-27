Little signs liability immunity bill into law

But the Idaho Education Association strongly opposed the bill and said immunity legislation could actually be a barrier to providing safe schools buildings for students and educators.

“At a minimum, it sends a message that is exact opposite of what we should be communicating to our parents, educators, school districts and communities,” the IEA said.

The IEA called it “no accountability” legislation that is filled with flaws and trap doors.

SB 1001A deals with processing absentee ballots as the state braces for November’s election. That law gives poll workers more time to open and scan ballots.

As of this article’s publication, Little has not acted on House Bill 1, which would guarantee in-person voting opportunities and create new voting centers that people could use instead of just their normal polling place.

In a statement Thursday, Little thanked legislators for addressing liability protection and elections procedures.

“Your work has helped ensure our election will be safe and secure and that businesses, schools and churches responsibly operating during the pandemic are protected,” Little said.