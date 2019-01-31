BOISE — Gov. Brad Little signed two executive orders Thursday aimed at reducing "excessive regulation" at the state level, drawing praise from the Twin Falls lawmaker heading the Senate Commerce and Human Resources Committee.
The first of the orders, dubbed the "Red Tape Reduction Act,” requires state agencies to reduce or significantly simplify at least two existing rules for every new rule they propose. The other, known as the "Licensing Freedom Act of 2019," establishes sunrise and sunset processes for future occupational licensing laws. The goal of the orders is to make Idaho rules and regulations "as citizen-friendly as possible," Little said in a press conference.
The orders mark the latest effort by state lawmakers and officials to reduce what some see as unnecessary regulations on workers and businesses. The push began in 2017, when then-Lt. Gov. Little issued an executive order directing a review of Idaho’s occupational licensing requirements: the first comprehensive review of occupational licensing requirements in Idaho in more than four decades.
"The goal is to make job entry more easily available, as well as public safety," said Sen. Jim Patrick, a Republican from Twin Falls and chairman of the Commerce and Human Resources Committee. "I think the governor’s on the right track, and we want to cooperate as a legislative body on that."
Little’s 2017 executive order required all state agencies to submit a report to the governor’s office, with the purpose of determining whether licensure requirements were necessary and how they could be improved. A state report released in October found that Idaho has issued 204,000 occupational licenses in at least 440 different categories. The recommendations in the Licensing Freedom Act of 2019, signed Thursday, come from that report.
"We don’t need a license for everything we do," Patrick said.
Along with requiring state agencies to identify two rules that can be reduced or simplified for every one rule proposed, the Red Tape Reduction Act will require agencies to submit an impact statement identifying the effect any proposed rule will have on individuals and small businesses. Under the order, agencies will designate an existing employee as a Rules Review Officer to conduct a "critical and comprehensive review" of that agency's administrative rules and identify "costly, ineffective, or outdated" regulations.
"I want to stress that the system in Idaho is still a good system," Little said Thursday. "I just believe we can get better."
