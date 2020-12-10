Little says legislators should consider delaying session or going virtual

At a minimum, Little said he does not expect Supreme Court judges and the judiciary to attend the speech in person.

Little isn’t alone in urging legislators to rethink a traditional session. House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel supports delaying the start of the session.

Rubel, D-Boise, told Idaho Education News she was concerned for her and her family’s safety after last week’s organizational session at the Statehouse. Many House Republicans did not wear masks or maintain distance, with some huddling in close groups and shaking hands.

“The best alternative would be to defer the session,” Rubel said. “It’s ridiculous to expose people to this kind of risk or strip them of their ability to basically participate right on the eve of a vaccine coming out. There is no reason we can’t postpone and come back in March or April when (a vaccine is) available.”

Rubel said she was so worried about exposure and transmission of the coronavirus that she isolated herself from her family until two COVID-19 tests came back negative last weekend.

“I was extremely concerned, just being there two days last week,” Rubel said. “I was in a panic, my whole (legislative) caucus was in a panic. I came home and I did not eat with my family.”