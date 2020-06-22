Little’s critics organize ‘special session’ of Legislature. But will it even be a session?

So how many legislators will actually show up?

Sarah Clendenon of Health Freedom Idaho says she isn’t even sure.

“I am also hearing that many (legislators) feel they cannot publicly announce they will attend because of backlash from House and Senate leadership,” she said in an email Monday. “There is very strong language being used, especially from Senate leadership, to dissuade members from attending and conducting the people’s business.”

Clendenon maintains that the legislators will be able to conduct business, no matter how few or how many of them show. The state code’s language pertaining to an “enemy attack” also allows legislators to waive requirements for a quorum.

What else is on Tuesday’s schedule?

Organizers have planned an 8 a.m. rally on the Statehouse steps. If the event goes on as planned, it would run in conflict with directives from local health officials. On Monday afternoon, Central District Health tightened restrictions in Ada County, in an attempt to curb a sharp increase in coronavirus cases in the county. One restriction covers public gatherings of more than 50 people.