Little offered cities, counties federal aid for tax relief. But some aren’t taking it

BOISE — In August, Gov. Brad Little made local governments an offer most couldn’t refuse.

If cities and counties promised not to take any increase in property taxes, then the state would use some of the $1.25 billion it received in coronavirus relief from Congress in March to cover their public safety budgets. The result? Most property taxpayers wouldn’t see increases in their tax bills this year.

Officials in Boise, Meridian, Nampa and Caldwell all took up his offer — at first.

Now some local governments are opting out. The money, they say, carries too many risks that they fear could result in a bill down the road for taxpayers larger than what they would save today.

The governments include Nampa, Caldwell and Canyon County. For the fiscal year starting Oct. 1, all of them will still forego the annual increase in their property tax budget of up to 3% that the state allows, though they will take the allowable revenue that comes from new construction being added to tax rolls.