Little moves Idaho into Stage 2 of reopening: Restaurants, gyms, salons back in business

BOISE — Gov. Brad Little announced Thursday that Idaho will move into the next phase of the state’s four-step plan for reopening, called Idaho Rebounds.
Stage 1 took effect two weeks ago, allowing retail businesses to reopen, and stage two will go into effect on Saturday, allowing salons and indoor gyms to reopen, as long as the business meets specific health and safety protocols. Restaurants also will be able to have dine-in seating both inside and on patios, although social distancing and stringent cleaning rules must be followed. Many Boise eateries have voiced their worries about opening right away and plan to wait till June.
“We are one of the first states to reopen our economy,” Little said.
The Idaho Rebounds plan indicates that restaurants can reopen dining areas once they submit plans to their local health department, but the district that includes Boise, Meridian and Eagle has said that’s not required. Instead, districts have issued health guidelines for restaurants to follow.
Bars and nightclubs — as well as larger venues such as movie theaters and sports arenas — will remain closed, but they have been moved from Stage 4 to Stage 3 of the governor’s plan. Visits to senior care facilities, jails and prisons remain off-limits.
On April 30, Little announced Idaho would enter Stage 1 of the state’s four-stage reopening plan. In addtion to retail businesses, this stage allowed places of worship and child care facilities to reopen — again, as long as health measures were put in place for staff and visitors.
Little urged Idaho residents to keep going with preventative measures, like wearing face masks in public.
The governor also announced that small businesses will be able to visits supplies.idaho.gov to apply for a 30-day supply of personal protective equipment, or PPE.
Continuing precautions
Idahoans should continue to practice physical distancing during stage two when possible. When out in public everyone is encouraged to wear a face mask.
Those dining at restaurants will likely notice tables spread farther apart. Gyms will have machines and workout areas spaced out.
Anyone who can continue to work from home should do so. If employers need to have employees working on site, work should be done in phases to practice physical distancing and means of sanitation should be made available, according to the Idaho Rebounds website.
Vulnerable Idaho residents should continue to self-isolate. Those living with vulnerable people should still be mindful of potentially spreading the virus at home and take precautions.
Everyone should minimize non-essential travel and adhere to CDC guidelines for travel. Those who enter Idaho from another state should continue to self-isolate for 14 days.
Coronavirus in Idaho
As of Wednesday, Idaho has 2,128 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 69 reported deaths.
Cases have been confirmed in 33 of Idaho’s 44 counties, 13 of which have also found cases transmitted through community spread.
The number of cases has steadily grown since Little announced the Idaho Rebounds process. When Little announced the plan on April 30, Idaho had 1,864. Since that press conference, the state’s case count has grown by 264.
Criticism of Little from fellow Republicans
In a guest opinion column published Wednesday, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin wrote that government needs to get out of the way and let Idaho reopen.
“I lose sleep at night because the heavy hand of our government is hurting so many Idahoans,” McGeachin wrote. “Idahoans were sidelined and left to watch silently as the government closed Main Street by unilaterally deciding which businesses were ‘essential’ and which ones were not.”
She also condemned how businesses are at risk of losing licenses if they choose to defy the governor and open their doors early.
This isn’t the first time McGeachin has spoken out against Little. Last month she was one of several elected leaders to speak via video at a Rexburg “All Jobs are Essential Car Rally.”
As in other states, the governor’s actions to safeguard residents has drawn the ire of political groups on the right. Groups like the Idaho Freedom Foundation have been vocal in their displeasure with Little’s decision to enact mandatory orders for residents to stay home and businesses to close. The frustration culminated with several hundred protesters, many of them armed, congregating on the steps of the Idaho Capitol last month.
Around Idaho, many businesses have reopened early — with no repercussions. Some places, like Idaho City, have quietly been open for weeks, as struggling business owners say they are tying to make ends meet. Bars in Nampa reopened May 1, and the city’s mayor said businesses that violated Little’s order would not be cited.
One of the bars that reopened, Firehouse Sports Pub, has now closed its doors again. A post on the business’ Facebook page reads, “Sorry guys, but can not fight the government.” The pub hopes to reopen in June.
Meals on Wheels delivers food
Meals on Wheels delivers food
Meals on Wheels delivers food
Glanbia and Double A Dairy deliver 10k in cheese
Glanbia and Double A Dairy deliver 10k in cheese
Glanbia and Double A Dairy deliver 10k in cheese
Perrine wears protective mask
Bus drivers deliver food to students
Bus drivers deliver food to students
Bus drivers deliver food to students
Bus drivers deliver food to students
Bus drivers deliver food to students
Bus drivers deliver food to students
Bus drivers deliver food to students
Bus drivers deliver food to students
Bus drivers deliver food to students
Bus drivers deliver food to students
Bus drivers deliver food to students
Bus drivers deliver food to students
Bus drivers deliver food to students
Bus drivers deliver food to students
Bus drivers deliver food to students
Canning the essentials
Canning the essentials
Canning the essentials
Canning the essentials
Canning the essentials
Canning the essentials
Canning the essentials
Making masks at the Humanitarian Center
Playground closure in Paul
Playground closure in Paul
Playground closure in Paul
Still in business
Still in business
Still in business
Still in business
Still in business
Still in business
Still in business
Still in business
Still in business
Still in business
Still in business
Still in business
Still in business
Still in business
Still in business
Still in business
Still in business
Still in business
Still in business
Still in business
Still in business
Unemployment explodes in the Magic Valley
Hotels remain closed during coronavirus outbreak
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.