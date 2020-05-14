Little moves Idaho into Stage 2 of reopening: Restaurants, gyms, salons back in business

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BOISE — Gov. Brad Little announced Thursday that Idaho will move into the next phase of the state’s four-step plan for reopening, called Idaho Rebounds.

Stage 1 took effect two weeks ago, allowing retail businesses to reopen, and stage two will go into effect on Saturday, allowing salons and indoor gyms to reopen, as long as the business meets specific health and safety protocols. Restaurants also will be able to have dine-in seating both inside and on patios, although social distancing and stringent cleaning rules must be followed. Many Boise eateries have voiced their worries about opening right away and plan to wait till June.

“We are one of the first states to reopen our economy,” Little said.

The Idaho Rebounds plan indicates that restaurants can reopen dining areas once they submit plans to their local health department, but the district that includes Boise, Meridian and Eagle has said that’s not required. Instead, districts have issued health guidelines for restaurants to follow.

Bars and nightclubs — as well as larger venues such as movie theaters and sports arenas — will remain closed, but they have been moved from Stage 4 to Stage 3 of the governor’s plan. Visits to senior care facilities, jails and prisons remain off-limits.