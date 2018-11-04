The Republican lieutenant governor of Idaho and a Democrat who served in the state Legislature are facing off for the governor's seat.
Lt. Gov. Brad Little, a rancher from Emmett, has served as Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter's second in command since 2009. He was first appointed to the State Senate in 2001.
Paulette Jordan, a business development strategist who previously served on the Coeur d’Alene Tribal Council, was a member of the Idaho House of Representatives from 2014 to 2018.
Paulette Jordan
What are the most important issues to the candidate?
Jordan's priorities include investing more resources into education, increasing access to health care by expanding Medicaid and building a medical school, keeping Idaho's public lands public, promoting local control, combating climate change, and raising the minimum wage.
She is also a proponent of marijuana decriminalization, a move she says will reduce the strain on the state's justice system.
Stance on Prop 1
Jordan has said she will vote against Prop 1. She told the Times-News she has concerns about consumer protections.
Stance on Prop 2
Jordan supports Prop 2, and has made support for Medicaid expansion a pillar of her campaign. She told the Times-News that funding for the initiative, if passed, will not be an additional expense to the state, as "we're already paying for it" in other ways.
How can Idaho manage its growth?
As Idaho grows, some cities and regions more quickly than others, Jordan has been a proponent of handing more control over to local governments.
She supports allowing non-resort cities and counties to implement local option sales taxes, believes schools should have more control over curriculum, and wants to see more discretionary spending by local governments when it comes to infrastructure such as roads and bridges.
One of Jordan's suggested solutions to alleviate prison crowding, one of the symptoms of Idaho's rapid growth, is to decriminalize marijuana. She said she would also like to see increased support for mental health resources.
"It's going to come down really to supporting people in the local arenas," Jordan said.
Brad Little
What are the most important issues to the candidate?
Little has centered his platform around jobs and education, making "keeping our children in Idaho" a pillar of his campaign. He sees diversifying the economy, strengthening agriculture, raising teacher pay, and increasing local control in education as paths to achieving this.
Stance on Prop 1
Little is in favor of Prop 1, the ballot initiative to legalize historical horse racing gambling terminals.
"Having the extra purse money will really make a difference" to tracks around the state, Little said.
He said he expects legal challenges if Prop 1 passes and would prefer that the machines not resemble slot machines so closely — "but the back end of it is still tied to a parimutuel pool."
Stance on Prop 2
Little has chosen not to take a public stance on Prop 2, saying he believes remaining neutral will make it easier to negotiate with the legislature on how to implement it should it pass.
He has, however, promised to implement Medicaid expansion if the initiative does pass.
"I haven't taken a position on it, but I'm not in the camp that says I'll support a repeal after the people have spoken on it," he said.
How can Idaho manage its growth?
Little said he is hesitant to say what role the state has in ensuring that growth in certain parts of the state doesn't outpace growth in others, as he sees that as primarily a local issue.
"I want to empower cities and counties to determine what they want to do," he said.
He does, however, call for the state to put more resources into transportation infrastructure.
"The one thing the state does have a role in is transportation," Little said. "I've been an advocate for putting more resources into that."
