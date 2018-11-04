Try 1 month for 99¢

The Republican lieutenant governor of Idaho and a Democrat who served in the state Legislature are facing off for the governor's seat. 

Lt. Gov. Brad Little, a rancher from Emmett, has served as Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter's second in command since 2009. He was first appointed to the State Senate in 2001.

Paulette Jordan, a business development strategist who previously served on the Coeur d’Alene Tribal Council, was a member of the Idaho House of Representatives from 2014 to 2018.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments