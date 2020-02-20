BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little threw cold water on several major legislative initiatives Wednesday morning, including a proposed property tax freeze and a plan to restrict transgender participation in school sports.
“I don’t think we ought to be sending signals that we’re intolerant in Idaho,” Little said about the latter bill, which prohibits transgender women from participating in female sports programs.
The governor’s comment came during an hourlong meeting with reporters at an Idaho Press Club breakfast event.
Little noted that the legislation “still has quite a ways to go” before it reaches his desk. The House State Affairs Committee held a hearing on it Wednesday morning, and will take the matter up again today.
The governor also expressed skepticism about the property tax freeze, which is sponsored by House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star.
The bill caps all non-school property tax collections for one year. The intent is to maintain the status quo while forcing local governments to come to the table and work on solutions to the problem of rapidly rising property tax rates.
Little said he’s fine with bringing people to the table to address the issue. However, he worried about the unintended consequences of “doing something radical.”
Rising property tax rates “isn’t a problem everywhere,” he said. “There are taxing districts where the commissioners have been very frugal. Why would you want to penalize them?”
Asked point-blank whether he would support the freeze, Little said, “I don’t believe that option will be available.”
The governor also appears to be at odds with lawmakers — at least in the House — when it comes to using general fund revenue to pay for the state’s transportation needs.
Two bills this session would expand on previous efforts to tap the general fund for highway and bridge projects. One would shift $272 million from the state’s rainy day account into a new endowment-style account to help pay for state and local transportation projects. The other would double the amount of gross sales tax collections going to the Idaho Transportation Department.
“A lot of my budget initiatives are to make sure we have adequate rainy day funds in case of a downturn,” he said. “Why would I do that and then peel away funds (for transportation)? My position is, we need a long-term source of revenue for transportation. I’d rather the money not come from the general fund, but from traditional sources (such as fuel taxes and vehicle registration fees).”
Little was more enthusiastic about legislation to help maintain, expand and develop public shooting ranges.
Co-sponsored by Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee, the bill establishes public shooting ranges as an appropriate use for Idaho Department of Fish and Game lands and encourages the agency to work with cities, counties, recreation districts and nonprofit clubs and associations to develop new ranges or relocate existing ranges.
“There’s a great need, given our growing population, for more gun ranges,” Little said. “I’m enthusiastic about it.”
The bill passed the House on a 54-14 vote Tuesday and now heads to the Senate.
Like Troy, the governor sees a connection between that legislation and his efforts to attract more firearm and recreational equipment manufacturers to Idaho.
“On a per-capita basis, we have one of the most robust ‘rec-tech’ sectors in the country,” he said. “For the most part it’s the gun people, but it’s also people who make tents and a lot of other things. What I really like about that industry is, it’s scalable to rural Idaho. Nightforce (Optics) in Orofino makes some of the best scopes in the world, and provide great jobs. That’s economic development in rural Idaho, which is where we really want it.”
The governor also noted that his administration on Wednesday also introduced a five-year, $225 million teacher pay plan. The proposal adds a third rung to the career ladder teacher pay plan, expanding the amount of state funding that districts receive for veteran teachers.
“Today is a big day for our administration,” Little said. “This has been a constant theme of mine, that we need to be competitive on teacher pay.”
The House Education Committee introduced the bill on a voice vote, without opposition. How welcome a reception it gets, though, could ultimately depend on how receptive the governor is to some of the House bills.
