Little calls for "compassion in time of uncertainty" among stricter COVID-19 guidelines

BOISE — Gov. Brad Little and state health officials issued stricter guidelines on social interaction Wednesday in an attempt to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Little told reporters that the state will adopt federal guidelines, including a recommendation that people avoid crowds of more than 10 people.

“I know this situation is very hard on a lot of Idahoans,” Little said. “I urge us all to think about each other right now.”

People should avoid eating in bars, restaurants and food courts, and instead opt for drive-thrus or carryout, Little said. He also recommended avoiding discretionary travel and shopping.

As of 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, nine cases of the virus have been confirmed in Idaho, including four in Blaine County, according to the Department of Health and Welfare. State Epidemiologist Christine Hahn said two patients are being treated in hospitals.

Hahn said all of the cases have been connected to out of state travel so far.

“We are not declaring or have any evidence of community transmission,” she said. “We know that’s going to change at some point. At that point, I’m sure the governor will be making an announcement. ”