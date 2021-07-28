Lincoln County Republicans seeking applications for county clerk position

SHOSHONE — The Lincoln County Republican Central Committee is accepting applications from qualified individuals interested in filling the county’s open clerk position.

The previous county clerk, Brenda Farnworth, resigned July 20. According to Idaho statue, when an elected county official resigns in the middle of his or her term, the central committee of that official’s party is involved with filling that role.

The committee gathers applications, and then its precinct committeemen — who are elected by others in the party — interview the candidates and select three to present to county commissioners in order of preference, committee chairman Alex Sutter said.

The commissioners then select who will fill that role until the end of the position’s ongoing term, at which time the person appointed can choose whether or not to run for election. The Lincoln County clerk position is up for election in 2022.

The county clerk position is a full-time job that is involved with the county budget, district court and elections. State statue requires the individual in this position to be a U.S. citizen who is at least 21 years old and has lived in the county for at least a year.