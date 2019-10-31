SHOSHONE — Despite what ballots say, Lincoln County is promising voters less than a week from the election that it will cut nearly $1 million off a bond proposal to remodel its courthouse.
Commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to promise residents that, if passed, the county would issue a bond for $5 million — not the $5,840,000 bond printed on ballots.
If approved, commissioners would sign a resolution stating the county’s intent to issue the bond at the reduced price, Commissioner Rebecca Wood said. The change came too late to update the ballots voters will mark on Nov. 5, she said.
Commissioners decided to reduce the price on the bond after gathering public feedback on the bond, Wood said.
“It shows that we’re listening to them,” Wood said.
The cost to taxpayers would drop to $81 per $100,000 assessed property value instead of the $94.41 previously planned.
Designers for the project have identified about $400,000 worth of cuts in the project, mostly from new office equipment like desks and computers, Wood said. The county is still working to identify more areas to cut, she said.
“We came down $840,000 and we’re just going to make it work,” she said.
Lincoln County is asking for the bond to remodel its courthouse, which was built in 1904. Wood said its overcrowded and faces serious structural deficits, including mold and a collapsing roof.
“We’re in bad shape,” she said.
The building is also entirely inaccessible to anybody who cannot climb stairs, including senior citizens and those with disabilities, Wood said.
The bond would pay for a complete remodel to the current building and build an addition for the county sheriff that could properly house prisoners.
