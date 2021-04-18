Lincoln County hires architect for courthouse renovations

Without bond funding, the commissioners will have to rely solely on funds they have saved over the years. The commissioners have not approved a budget yet, but Wood said they have about $1.5 million to $2 million to spend on the renovations.

These renovations will fix some of the courthouse’s problems, but does not represent a long-term solution, Wood said.

“This will be small and using money we saved for this purpose,” Wood said. “It is just a way to make sure we are accessible to all residents as we figure out what to do.”

Wood said a long-term solution could include building additions connected to the courthouse as the county has outgrown the space in the old structure. The county has placed two trailers next to the courthouse that house the sheriff’s office and the commissioners’ office to deal with this lack of space.

Commissioner Roy Hubert agreed that these fixes do not provide a long-term solution. But, he said, commissioners are not completely united in regards to exactly what should be done with the courthouse.