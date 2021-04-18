Lincoln County hires architect for courthouse renovations

SHOSHONE — After failing to pass bonds the past two years, the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners is taking a different approach to improving the county’s historic courthouse.
During their meeting April 12, commissioners unanimously voted to hire the Pocatello-based firm Myers Anderson Architects to identify improvements that would make the courthouse more accessible and safer, within the county’s limited budget.
The building has structural issues and is not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The courthouse basement has asbestos and mold; the roof is overstressed; the bathrooms are not ADA compliant and there is no elevator leading to the courtrooms on the upper level.
“It’s a 1904 building that hasn’t been remodeled and obviously there are several issues,” Lincoln County Commissioner Rebecca Wood said. “We need to do what we can to get us by.”
Over the last few years the county has debated how to address these problems.
In 2019, the county put forth a $5.8 million bond measure to fund the complete restoration of the old courthouse. More than half of voters cast ballots in favor of the measure, but not enough to surpass the roughly 67% threshold needed for bond measures in Idaho.
The county tried again last November with a $3.8 bond measure that would have funded an entirely new courthouse, rather than improve the existing building. The majority of voters rejected this proposal with only about 31% voting in favor of the bond.
Without bond funding, the commissioners will have to rely solely on funds they have saved over the years. The commissioners have not approved a budget yet, but Wood said they have about $1.5 million to $2 million to spend on the renovations.
These renovations will fix some of the courthouse’s problems, but does not represent a long-term solution, Wood said.
“This will be small and using money we saved for this purpose,” Wood said. “It is just a way to make sure we are accessible to all residents as we figure out what to do.”
Wood said a long-term solution could include building additions connected to the courthouse as the county has outgrown the space in the old structure. The county has placed two trailers next to the courthouse that house the sheriff’s office and the commissioners’ office to deal with this lack of space.
Commissioner Roy Hubert agreed that these fixes do not provide a long-term solution. But, he said, commissioners are not completely united in regards to exactly what should be done with the courthouse.
Hubert previously supported the bond measure to build a new courthouse rather than improve the existing one. He said he is open to the idea of completing renovations, but is worried that once the work begins it will be more expensive than initially planned.
“My fear is we’re going to go partway into something like this and do some Band-Aids, good Band-Aids that make it accessible and compliant, but then as we go further with it we will not have any money to finish the project,” Hubert said during the commissioners’ meeting on April 12.
Jerry Myers with Myers Anderson Architects told the commissioners that the intent is to know all of the renovation details and costs before construction begins.
Myers said his firm will soon begin the work necessary to verify scope of the renovations. This means walking through and examining the building; talking with county staff who work in the courthouse and reviewing previous reports and studies completed on the buildings’ issues.
Myers said his firm should have an estimate on how much the work will cost this summer. At which point, commissioners will have to prioritize the renovations they can complete within their budget.
After identifying these specific renovations, such as ensuring the roof is safe and adding elevators to the building, Myers said construction could begin next spring and wrap up in early 2023.