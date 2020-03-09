Lincoln County Commissioners vote to ban video recording of public meetings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"This is not about one commissioner or another commissioner or even about one issue," Farnworth said before asking the commissioners not to ban video recordings at the meetings. "It's a bigger issue. It's about being open and transparent with the public.

"Why are we debating transparency in government?" she asked.

Resident Jann Thomsen agreed.

"Why would you not want transparency in government?" Thomsen asked.

Government "is for the people, by the people," county resident Steven King told the commissioners. "We are the people. ... We need transparency in government..."

And former Commissioner Mike Telford weighed in.

"I wish we would have had the tools when I was a commissioner that we do now," Telford said. He asked the commissioners to "take the high road" and allow the recording.

Roats asked the commissioners for a reason to ban video recorders as he explained the legal ramifications of such a ban. If they didn't have a reasonable cause, he said, the ban could be considered "arbitrary and capricious" in a court of law.

In the end, Wood made a motion to allow video recording, but the motion was not seconded.

Ellis then made a motion to disallow video recording until the issue can be researched and put back on the agenda for a permanent decision. Hubert seconded the motion.