Lincoln County commissioners narrowly survive recall election

A private citizens group, led by former County Commissioner Terry Zech, disagreed with the decision. They pointed to surveys that showed the majority of county residents still favored renovating the courthouse, and the decision to build a new one amounted to “willful disregard for the wishes and desires of the public.”

The group gathered 603 signatures, 563 of which were deemed valid, to get the recall question on the ballot.

County Clerk Brenda Farnworth wrote a guest column in the Times-News last week that asked residents to vote Hubert and Ellis out of office. She accused them of several ethics violations, including collusion and nepotism.

Hubert and Ellis have said the recall attempt came from local political players who have long tried to gain control in the county, including members of the Lincoln County Republican Central Committee. Zech, who signed the paperwork for the recall petition, is a current Central Committee member.

Ellis lost in the 2020 primary to former central committee chairwoman Joann Rutler. He will leave office at the end of the year.

Hubert has two years left on his term.

