Lincoln County Commissioners decline to resign in the face of a recall election

SHOSHONE — Neither of the two Lincoln County commissioners subject to a special recall election gave any indication Monday that they would willingly give up their seats, despite the county Republican Central Committee's request for the commissioners to resign.
During Monday's regular commission meeting — a Zoom meeting streamed live on Facebook — county Clerk Brenda Farnworth read commissioners Roy Hubert and Rick Ellis the results of a petition drive that ended Friday. Of the 608 signatures gathered to oust the two, 563 were valid, surpassing the 442 verified signatures needed to force a special recall election.
Central Committee member Crystal Naylor read a letter from the committee that detailed its decision and offered Hubert and Ellis the option to resign as outlined by Idaho code.
"You have an option to resign and save the county and yourselves further embarrassment and divisions in our community, which we do not think is in the best interest of the Republican party, the county or our citizens," Naylor said, speaking directly to the commissioners who had joined the Zoom meeting by telephone. "We urge you to take the option and resign. We respectfully implore you to do the right thing for the community and resign as the statute allows."
"I reject the offer," Ellis quickly said. "Thank you very much, Miss Naylor."
Commission Chairwoman Rebecca Wood, the only commissioner present in the board's conference room during the meeting, then asked Hubert for a comment.
Hubert said if he were to respond, it would be in writing.
Wrong deadline pushes recall election to August
Farnworth told those watching or listening to the meeting that she had given out the wrong deadline to turn in the petitions. The petition deadline should have been March 27, not Friday, she said, apologizing for her error.
Friday was the deadline to order the special election in order to get it on the May 19 ballot, Hubert told the Times-News.
The error does not invalidate the petitions or the process, Farnworth said. It simply moves the special election to Aug. 25.
But that delay worries petitioners who worked to gather signatures for the recall effort.
"We worked really hard to get this done in a timely fashion and this has set us back by three months," petitioner Jessica Hendricks told the Times-News on Monday. "This is very, very disappointing."
Meanwhile, Hubert and Ellis continue to push ahead with the decision that brought about the recall effort in the first place.
At Monday's meeting, the two asked to schedule interviews with one contractor and several architects who responded to the county's request for proposals to build a new courthouse.
A steering committee and two surveys have shown that the majority of the residents in Lincoln County support rehabilitating the county's historic 1904 courthouse rather than constructing a new building, Naylor said.
A recent bond, however, failed to receive enough votes to restore the existing courthouse and bring it up to code with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Naylor said the reason the bond failed in November was that the amount the commissioners had asked for was too high.
Then with "disregard for public opinion," she said, the two commissioners voted to pursue a new courthouse.
The county has enough money saved in its coffers to renovate the historic building and bring it up to ADA code, Naylor said, without placing the additional burden on taxpayers.
