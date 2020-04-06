Lincoln County Commissioners decline to resign in the face of a recall election

Commission Chairwoman Rebecca Wood, the only commissioner present in the board's conference room during the meeting, then asked Hubert for a comment.

Hubert said if he were to respond, it would be in writing.

Wrong deadline pushes recall election to August

Farnworth told those watching or listening to the meeting that she had given out the wrong deadline to turn in the petitions. The petition deadline should have been March 27, not Friday, she said, apologizing for her error.

Friday was the deadline to order the special election in order to get it on the May 19 ballot, Hubert told the Times-News.

The error does not invalidate the petitions or the process, Farnworth said. It simply moves the special election to Aug. 25.

But that delay worries petitioners who worked to gather signatures for the recall effort.

"We worked really hard to get this done in a timely fashion and this has set us back by three months," petitioner Jessica Hendricks told the Times-News on Monday. "This is very, very disappointing."

Meanwhile, Hubert and Ellis continue to push ahead with the decision that brought about the recall effort in the first place.