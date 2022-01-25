'Life’s priorities change with age, and so have mine' — Rep. Kauffman will not seek reelection

FILER — Representative Clark Kauffman announced he will not be running for reelection this November. The Republican from Filer has represented District 25 in the Idaho State Legislature since 2012.

The announcement was first made in his legislative newsletter released Jan. 19, where he said he and Debbie, his wife of 47 years, are looking forward to more time with family, grandkids and travel.

“Life’s priorities change with age, and so have mine,” Kauffman said in the newsletter. “New eyes and views on our ongoing challenges are a good thing. The issues of budgets, water, rules, and farmland preservation will be discussion items for years to come.”

Kauffman said he would “run to the finish line” and serve the remainder of his term representing District 25 constituents, which is currently made up of parts of rural Twin Falls and Jerome counties. A redistricting process completed in 2021 has re-drawn the portion of Twin Falls county to combine with Gooding and Camas counties as District 24, but the map is being challenged in court. Kauffman said the redistricting had not been a factor in his decision to retire. In his newsletter, he said he was announcing his decision now to give interested parties time to consider running for his seat in the May 17 primary. The candidate filing period for the primary opens on Feb. 28 and closes on March 11.

Kauffman is a lifelong resident of the Magic Valley. He graduated from Filer High School in 1968 and joined the Air Force where he served from 1968 to 1972. He is a Vietnam veteran. After his service, Kauffman returned to Filer where he has farmed for more than 40 years.

Prior to serving as representative in the Idaho Legislature, Kauffman held several local and state positions, such as Commissioner of the Filer Highway District, and chairman of the Filer School District Long Range Planning Committee that helped build the new high school. Kauffman is also a past president of Idaho Grain Producers Association (IGPA), past president of the Idaho Hay & Forage Association, and past president of the Idaho Association of Highway Districts.

