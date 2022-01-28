Lickley to seek Idaho Senate seat for new District 26

JEROME — Rep. Laurie Lickley has announced she will run for Idaho Senate in the new District 26.

The Republican from Jerome made the announcement a day after the Idaho Supreme Court upheld new voting district maps which combine Jerome, Lincoln and Blaine counties into the new District 26.

Lickley is serving her second term as representative for District 25, which for the last decade has been comprised of Jerome County and the rural part of Twin Falls County. Under the new map, Lickley’s home county of Jerome is combined with Blaine County, which for the last several election cycles has elected Democrats and is currently served by the Senate minority leader, Sen. Michelle Stennett. Stennett has not announced if she plans to run for reelection.

“I did not make the decision to run for the senate lightly,” Lickley said in an interview with the Times-News.

“It’s time for me to take in maybe a different demographic than I’ve worked with in the past,” Lickley said. “My background in resources positions me very well to represent my new constituents in the Blaine County area after this next election cycle.”

Agricultural and resource issues will continue to be at the top of her priorities, Lickley said. Lickley said she is a solid conservative Republican, who is pro-life, pro-family, and will continue to craft policy on the shared resources of southern Idaho, as well as supporting education, and mental and behavioral health.

“I’ve run on a platform of our families, I’ve been pro-education and early childhood development, as well as supporting not only K-12 but higher education, supporting our families as well as our communities and working with our local leaders to facilitate meaningful public policy that really benefits them.”

Rapid growth in the state has touched both Jerome and Blaine counties, and Lickley said solutions for new challenges will take collaborative effort from policy makers.

“Idaho was the fastest growing state in the nation in 2021” Lickley said. “We’re going to see continued challenges and needs for affordable housing, capacity on our roadways, as well as addressing educational needs," Lickley said, noting that the rapid growth means more solutions need to be developed to keep the state from falling behind. "We’ve got to make sure we put a roadmap in to take care of some of those issues.”

