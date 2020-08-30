Legislature wrap-up: COVID-19 debate dominates turbulent special session

“We care about what people’s frustrations and fears are because we share a lot of the same feelings ourselves,” said Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene.

Lawmakers sometimes struggled to keep control

Setting the tone for much of the next three days, the special session started Monday morning with a scuffle between police and a large group of protesters who wanted to pack the House gallery in numbers larger than social distancing requirements would allow. A glass door was broken in the melee, which ended after House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, said he would let the protesters in the gallery if they behaved with decorum.

The unwillingness to enforce the rules in the face of large crowds defying them drew unfavorable comparisons by some to the harsher treatment meted out to pro-gay and transgender rights protesters a few years ago.

“I saw peaceful and quiet Add the Words protesters arrested for blocking a door and these people are being supported for their behavior here,” Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, posted on Facebook. “The Speaker and the Governor have absolved themselves of ANY semblance of leadership and this has turned into a mob.”