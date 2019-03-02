Try 3 months for $3
Idaho Capitol Boise

The dome inside of the Idaho Statehouse, looking up through the rotunda. 

 IDAHO STATESMAN FILE PHOTO

BOISE — The eighth week of the legislative session wrapped up Friday. Here's what some Magic Valley legislators were up to: 

  • A bill from Rep. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, that would require public libraries to block minors from accessing obscene content on their wireless networks passed out of the House Education Committee. 
  • A bill that would extend worker’s compensation to first responders suffering from psychological injuries is headed to the governor’s desk, with the support of most Magic Valley lawmakers. 
  • A bill from Sen. Jim Patrick, R-Twin Falls, to put some regulations on pharmacy benefit managers passed out of committee and was sent to the 14th Order for possible amendments. 
  • A bill sponsored by two Mini-Cassia lawmakers — Rep. Fred Wood, R-Burley, and Sen. Kelly Anthon, R-Burley — that would let farmers file for compensation for wildlife-related damage to irrigation equipment and seedbeds passed out of the Senate Resources & Environment Committee, after passing the House. 
  • Rep. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, introduced a bill that would let 18-year-olds conceal a handgun within city limits. Under current law, you need to be 21 to do so.

