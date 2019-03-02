BOISE — The eighth week of the legislative session wrapped up Friday. Here's what some Magic Valley legislators were up to:
- A bill from Rep. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, that would require public libraries to block minors from accessing obscene content on their wireless networks passed out of the House Education Committee.
- A bill that would extend worker’s compensation to first responders suffering from psychological injuries is headed to the governor’s desk, with the support of most Magic Valley lawmakers.
- A bill from Sen. Jim Patrick, R-Twin Falls, to put some regulations on pharmacy benefit managers passed out of committee and was sent to the 14th Order for possible amendments.
- A bill sponsored by two Mini-Cassia lawmakers — Rep. Fred Wood, R-Burley, and Sen. Kelly Anthon, R-Burley — that would let farmers file for compensation for wildlife-related damage to irrigation equipment and seedbeds passed out of the Senate Resources & Environment Committee, after passing the House.
- Rep. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, introduced a bill that would let 18-year-olds conceal a handgun within city limits. Under current law, you need to be 21 to do so.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.