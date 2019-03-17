BOISE — The 10th week of the Legislative session wrapped up Friday. Here are a few of the local highlights:
- A bill to extend worker’s compensation to first responders suffering from psychological injuries was signed into law by Gov. Brad Little.
- The Legislature passed a bill that would raise starting teacher pay in Idaho to $40,000 over two years.
- A bill that would have shifted roughly $17 million of a dedicated fund each year from state police to roadwork died in the Senate by one vote. The bill was sponsored by Sen. Bert Brackett, R-Rogerson.
- A bill from Rep. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, that would let 18- to 21-year-olds carry a concealed handgun without a permit within city limits passed the House on a party line vote.
- A bill that would restrict access to firearms for people convicted of sexual battery of a 16 or 17 year old also passed the House on a closer vote: 37-31-2.
- A bill that would ban the use of exploding targets on state land during the designated wildfire season passed out of the Senate State Affairs Committee. The bill is sponsored by Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum.
- The Senate State Affairs Committee voted to hold a bill that would make it more difficult to put voter initiatives on the ballot.
- A bill that would legalize hemp in Idaho passed out of the House Agricultural Affairs Committee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.