BOISE — The Idaho state Legislature adjourned sine die on Thursday, the ninety-fifth day of the 2019 session. Here’s what was accomplished in the final week.
Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday announced that he had signed into law the amended version of Senate Bill 1204, which will attach a 20-hour-a-week work requirement to Medicaid expansion for able-bodied adults. Those who do not work, volunteer or participate in job training for at least 20 hours each week will be removed from Medicaid for two months, after which they may reapply.
The House State Affairs Committee on Monday introduced four new bills that each incorporated different elements of the vetoed Senate Bill 1159 and House Bill 296, which would have made stricter the requirements for a voter initiative to qualify to get on the ballot. The committee voted that same day to send one of those bills, HB 303, to the full House for a vote without a hearing or public testimony. HB 303 would have required voter initiatives in the future to identify a funding source, include a fiscal impact statement developed by the state Division of Financial Management, have an effective date no sooner than the following July 1, and follow a single-subject rule. The bill passed the House on Wednesday, but did not receive a hearing in the Senate.
The House killed House Bill 300, a bill introduced last week that would have made it legal for truckers to take hemp through Idaho with a permit. A different bill that would have legalized hemp in Idaho was first passed by and then rejected by the House earlier this year after the Senate made amendments to it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.