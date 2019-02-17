BOISE — The sixth week of the legislative session wrapped up Friday. Here are a few of the highlights of the week:
- A bill that would require the testing of nearly all sexual assault kits collected in Idaho passed through the House Judiciary, Rules & Administration Committee. The bill was crafted with the help of Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury and praised by Twin Falls Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs as “a big step forward.”
- A bill that would attach certain conditions to Medicaid expansion will receive a formal hearing in the Senate Health & Welfare Committee, despite a no vote from Sen. Lee Heider, a Republican from Twin Falls, and three other lawmakers. The bill from Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene, would let the state apply for a federal waiver for Idahoans over 100 percent of the federal poverty level to have subsidized insurance policies on the state’s exchange and would void Medicaid expansion if the federal funding ratio changes and the Legislature does not take action to continue the program, among other things.
- A bill from Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, that would require both the House and Senate to approve every administrative rule passed in the House with a vote of 53-16.
- Gov. Brad Little signed into law a bill that will make naloxone, a drug to treat opioid overdoses, available from any licensed or registered health care professional for any person who has a “valid reason” to have it, including drug users and their family members.
- A bill that would prohibit handheld cellphone use across the state passed through the Senate Transportation Committee and will be heard on the Senate floor. The bill from Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, would ban the use of handheld devices — including phones, tablets and laptops — while driving, with a few exceptions including for emergencies, on-duty law enforcement, and hands-free GPS use.
- A bill that would extend workers’ compensation coverage to first responders suffering from PTSD and other work-related psychological injuries passed the Senate on a 31-4 vote.
- The House Education Committee voted to introduce a bill from Gov. Brad Little that would raise the minimum teacher salary to $40,000 over two years.
- A bill to create a “pet-friendly” license plate that would help pay for the spaying and neutering of pets in low-income families passed the House after failing twice in the 2018 session. A portion of proceeds from the license plates would go to the Idaho Humane Society Pet Lover’s Fund.
