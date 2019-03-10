BOISE — Here are some highlights from the ninth week of the legislative session, which wrapped up Friday:
- The House Health & Welfare Committee heard public testimony on a bill that would add work requirements to Medicaid expansion, but did not take a vote on the bill.
- A bill that would require parents to “opt in” to sexual education classes passed the House on a 56-14 vote.
- A bill that would let 18-to 21-year-olds carry concealed handguns within city limits passed through the House State Affairs Committee. The bill is sponsored by Rep. Christy Zito, R-Hammett.
- The House passed a bill that would ease some mandatory minimum sentences for drug possession on a 48-21 vote.
- The Senate killed a bill from Sen. Lee Heider, R-Twin Falls, that would ban the profiling of motorcyclists by law enforcement. The bill died on a 17-18 vote.
- Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, introduced a bill that would make it more difficult for a voter initiative to get on the ballot. The bill would require the signatures of 10 percent of the voters in 32 of the 35 legislative districts; currently, initiatives need 6 percent of the voters in 18 legislative districts.
- Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, introduced a bill that would ban the use of exploding targets on state lands during the designated wildfire season. The bill passed through the Senate State Affairs Committee and will be heard on the Senate floor.
- A bill that would change state code to require the approval of 55 percent of local voters in order for an urban renewal agency to spend public money on the construction or remodeling of a municipal building or a multipurpose sports stadium complex passed through the House Revenue & Taxation Committee.
- An updated version of Marsy’s Law, a resolution that would let voters decide whether to amend the state’s constitution to expand the rights of crime victims, died in the Senate on a 23-12 vote.
