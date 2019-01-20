BOISE — The second week of the legislative session saw more bills start to trickle in as lawmakers got into the swing of things.
Here are some of the highlights of the week:
- The House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee and the Senate Judiciary and Rules Committee voted to implement new workload standards for public defenders in Idaho, limiting the number of cases an attorney can take on in a given year. The new standards will only be enforced, however, if the Legislature decides to provide funding to help counties pay for it.
- An interim committee to explore potential changes to the state’s school funding formula officially presented its findings and recommendations to the Senate and House education committees, which will now take the reins on making final adjustments to the proposed formula. The state is looking to switch from an attendance-based formula to a model based on enrollment.
- A water rights bill sponsored by Speaker of the House Scott Bedke of Oakley was passed out of the House Resources and Conservation Committee and will be heard on the House floor. The legislation, which addresses concerns of water users in the Boise River Basin, says new attempts to store water may not interfere with existing reservoir storage.
- Legislation aimed at protecting victims of human trafficking and making such investigations easier was printed by the Senate Judiciary and Rules Committee. One of the bills would give prosecutors the discretion to divert juvenile offenders who commit a crime as a direct result of being a victim of trafficking, while the other would make trafficking a standalone offense in Idaho.
- Roughly 200 “Add the Words” demonstrators filled the capitol halls, urging the Legislature to add anti-discrimination protections for LGBT people into state law. A bill to protect lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people from housing and employment discrimination was introduced by Sen. Maryanne Jordan, D-Boise, two days later.
- Gov. Brad Little added a $3.5 million increase in public school funding to his proposed budget after enrollment this year was higher than expected.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.