BOISE — Here are some of the highlights from the 11th week of the legislative session, which wrapped up Friday:
- A bill that would add 20-hour-a-week work requirements and other conditions to Medicaid expansion in Idaho passed the House of Representatives with mixed support from Magic Valley lawmakers.
- Another bill that would attach a voluntary work training program to Medicaid expansion cleared the Senate Health and Welfare Committee and will now be considered by the full Senate.
- The Senate passed a bill that would make it significantly harder to qualify for a ballot initiative. The bill would change the signatures required to qualify for the ballot from 6 percent of the registered voters in 18 of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts to 10 percent in 32 districts.
- A bill to legalize hemp in Idaho easily passed the House with support from most Magic Valley legislators.
- A bill to require that all sexual assault kits be processed, with the exception of cases where there is evidence that the assault claim was unfounded, was signed into law. Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury had a hand in crafting the bill.
- A bill from Sen. Jim Patrick, R-Twin Falls, that would begin regulating pharmacy benefit managers in Idaho effectively died when a House panel voted not to send it to the floor.
- A bill from Sen. Bert Brackett, R-Rogerson, that would shift part of a dedicated fund from state police to the maintenance of transportation infrastructure passed the Senate and is now headed to the House.
- A bill to ban the use of exploding targets on state land during wildfire season, sponsored by Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, passed the Senate and was advanced by a House committee. The bill will now go to the full House.
