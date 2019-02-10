BOISE — The fifth week of the legislative session ended on a busy note, as lawmakers saw a flurry of bills Friday.
Here are a few highlights of the week:
- The Senate State Affairs Committee voted to send SJR 101, otherwise known as “Marsy’s Law,” to the Senate floor. The controversial resolution would amend Idaho’s constitution to strengthen rights for crime victims.
- Twin Falls city officials asked the House Resources & Conservation Committee to consider working with Magic Valley stakeholders to better understand the quality of water in the Snake River.
- The House Agricultural Affairs Committee voted to introduce a bill that would legalize hemp in Idaho.
- Three Democrats walked out of a House State Affairs Committee after Republicans on the committee voted to send legislation that would give the GOP a majority on the state’s Redistricting Commission to the House floor.
- A Caldwell lawmaker introduced a bill that would ban handheld cellphone use while driving throughout the entire state. A handful of cities, including Ketchum and Hailey, already have local bans in place.
- The Idaho Supreme Court upheld a ballot initiative to expand Medicaid in the state after a legal challenge from the Idaho Freedom Foundation.
