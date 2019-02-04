BOISE — The fourth week of the legislative session wrapped up Friday. Here are a few highlights:
- Gov. Brad Little signed two executive orders aimed at reducing “excessive regulation” at the state level: the “Red Tape Reduction Act,” which requires state agencies to reduce or significantly simplify at least two existing rules for every new rule they propose, and the “Licensing Freedom Act of 2019,” which establishes sunrise and sunset processes for future occupational licensing laws.
- A study by the Office of Performance Evaluations found that a large number of county officials in Idaho want a better working relationship with the state Legislature, while most say they rarely have enough revenue to meet all the obligations the state imposes on them.
- Lawmakers released online a draft of a bill to change the state’s public school funding formula from an attendance-based model to an enrollment-based model. The bill includes a base amount of funding of $4,294 for each student, with additional funding available for certain types of students and schools.
- A bill to outlaw local bans on handheld cellphone use while driving will receive a full hearing, the House Local Government Committee decided. Blaine County and two of its cities, Hailey and Ketchum, currently have such bans in place. The bill is sponsored by Rep. Chad Christensen of Ammon.
- Idaho’s liquor license system could soon see big changes. A bill introduced in the Senate State Affairs Committee would replace the current population-based liquor license quota system with a system that hands control over to counties and cities. The legislation is sponsored by Sen. Jim Rice of Caldwell.
