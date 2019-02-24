Try 1 month for 99¢
Idaho State Capitol

The Capitol and the J.R. Williams Building in Downtown Boise.

 Kyle Green, Idaho Statesman

BOISE — Here are a few highlights of the seventh week of the Legislative session, which wrapped up Friday:

  • Senate Joint Resolution 101, more commonly known as “Marsy’s Law,” passed the Senate with support from south-central Idaho lawmakers. The resolution would let Idahoans vote to amend the state’s Constitution on the rights of crime victims.
  • The Senate killed a bill from Sen. Jim Rice of Caldwell that would have banned the use of handheld cellphones and other devices while driving, with mixed support from Magic Valley lawmakers.
  • Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, introduced a bill that would offer student loan assistance to teachers in rural or economically disadvantaged districts. The bill will now receive a full hearing in the House Education Committee.
  • A bill to eliminate daylight saving time in Idaho, sponsored by Rep. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, failed to pass the House.
  • The House passed a bill that would require virtually all sexual assault kits in the state to be tested. The bill is sponsored by Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise.
  • A bill to raise Idaho’s minimum teacher salary to $40,000 over two years passed the House Education Committee.
  • The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee set a budget for the Idaho Department of Correction. The proposed budget is a 3.8 percent increase from last year, but doesn’t include funds for a new state prison.
  • The House Health & Welfare Committee voted down two bills related to Medicaid expansion: one that would have repealed Proposition 2, the successful ballot initiative to expand Medicaid, and another bill that would have put a 2022 sunset clause on Medicaid expansion.

