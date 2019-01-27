BOISE — The third week of the legislative session produced a flood of new bills, while some of the earliest legislation of the year began making its way through the House and Senate.
- The University of Idaho outlined its plans for the Idaho Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment (CAFE) initiative, which will have three facilities spread across the Magic Valley: a dairy research center in Rupert, an outreach and education center in Jerome, and a food processing facility for training and research on the College of Southern Idaho campus in Twin Falls.
- A proposed bill to prevent cities from enacting their own bans on handheld cell phone use while driving was introduced in the House Local Government Committee, but returned to its sponsor, Rep. Chad Christensen of Ammon, to fix some of its wording. Two south-central Idaho cities, Ketchum and Hailey, currently have such bans in place.
- Two North Idaho lawmakers, Rep. Heather Scott and Rep. John Green, released a draft copy of a bill that would allow for the prosecution of abortion as murder and give Idaho the right to nullify any federal laws or court rulings legalizing abortion.
- The Joint Millennium Fund Committee voted to recommend that the state use $893,400 from the Millennium Fund to continue funding recovery centers across Idaho, dipping into the $10.6 million from the Fund that Gov. Brad Little recommended the state put toward Medicaid expansion.
- The Joint Change in Employee Compensation Committee voted to recommend 2 percent merit-based raises for state employees, along with a fixed salary increase of $550 for all employees. The recommendation differed from Little’s recommended 3 percent merit raises.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.