BOISE — As the Legislative session begins to wind to a close, here are some highlights of the 12th week, which wrapped up on Friday:
- The House of Representatives passed a controversial bill Friday that would make it significantly more difficult for a voter initiative to qualify to get on the ballot. SB 1159 would require a voter initiative to collect signatures from 10 percent of voters in 32 of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts within a six-month time frame in order to get on the ballot; the current threshold is 6 percent of voters from 18 legislative districts over an 18-month time frame. But the House on the same day also passed a trailer bill, put together Thursday, that would give initiatives nine months to collect signatures from 10 percent of registered voters in two-thirds of the districts. Both bills will now go to the Senate for consideration.
- The Senate Health & Welfare Committee struck down a bill that would have attached a 20 hour per week work requirement to Medicaid expansion. The decision came after a federal judge on Wednesday ruled such work requirements illegal. Sen. Lee Heider, R-Twin Falls, was among those who voted against advancing HB 277.
- A resolution condemning the persecution of Christians failed to pass the House on a 31-39 vote. Rep. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, was the only south-central Idaho representative to vote in favor of the resolution.
- A bill from a south-central Idaho lawmaker that would have banned the use of exploding targets on state lands during the designated wildfire season died in the House on a 33-35 vote. The bill was brought by Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, after the Sharps Fire — which was caused by an exploding target — burned more than 64,000 acres near Bellevue last summer.
- A bill to allow 18-year-olds to carry concealed handguns within city limits without a permit passed the Senate. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, had previously passed the House.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.