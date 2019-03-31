Try 3 months for $3
Inauguration ceremony

Idaho's flag hangs in the Capitol Building Jan. 4 in Boise.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

BOISE — As the Legislative session begins to wind to a close, here are some highlights of the 12th week, which wrapped up on Friday:

  • The House of Representatives passed a controversial bill Friday that would make it significantly more difficult for a voter initiative to qualify to get on the ballot. SB 1159 would require a voter initiative to collect signatures from 10 percent of voters in 32 of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts within a six-month time frame in order to get on the ballot; the current threshold is 6 percent of voters from 18 legislative districts over an 18-month time frame. But the House on the same day also passed a trailer bill, put together Thursday, that would give initiatives nine months to collect signatures from 10 percent of registered voters in two-thirds of the districts. Both bills will now go to the Senate for consideration.
  • The Senate Health & Welfare Committee struck down a bill that would have attached a 20 hour per week work requirement to Medicaid expansion. The decision came after a federal judge on Wednesday ruled such work requirements illegal. Sen. Lee Heider, R-Twin Falls, was among those who voted against advancing HB 277.
  • A resolution condemning the persecution of Christians failed to pass the House on a 31-39 vote. Rep. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, was the only south-central Idaho representative to vote in favor of the resolution.
  • A bill from a south-central Idaho lawmaker that would have banned the use of exploding targets on state lands during the designated wildfire season died in the House on a 33-35 vote. The bill was brought by Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, after the Sharps Fire — which was caused by an exploding target — burned more than 64,000 acres near Bellevue last summer.
  • A bill to allow 18-year-olds to carry concealed handguns within city limits without a permit passed the Senate. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, had previously passed the House.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments