Idaho Capitol Boise

The dome inside of the Idaho Statehouse, looking up through the rotunda. 

 IDAHO STATESMAN FILE PHOTO

BOISE — Friday marked the ninety-first day — and the end of the thirteenth week — of the 2019 legislative session, which will continue on into a fourteenth week.

Here are some of the highlights of the session’s thirteenth week.

  • Gov. Brad Little on Friday announced he had vetoed a bill that would have made it significantly more difficult to get a voter initiative on the ballot. Senate Bill 1159 would have required a voter initiative to collect signatures from 10 percent of voters in 32 of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts within a six-month time frame in order to get on the ballot; the current threshold is 6 percent of voters from 18 legislative districts over an 18-month time frame. Little also said he intended to veto a trailer bill for SB 1159 that would have softened its restrictions.
  • A bill that would add mandatory work requirements to Medicaid expansion in Idaho was passed by both the House and Senate and is now headed to the governor’s desk. Senate Bill 1204, which originally included a voluntary job training program but no work requirement, was amended by the House and Senate this week to require Medicaid recipients to work 20 hours a week; those who do not meet the work requirement would be removed from Medicaid for two months, after which they would be allowed to reapply.
  • A bill to let 18-year-olds carry concealed handguns in cities was signed into law by Gov. Brad Little. The bill was authored by Rep. Christy Zito, R-Hammett.
  • The Senate passed a bill that would provide some definitions and require schools to submit new reports and enrollment counts to the state, with the hope that the new information could help Idaho change its school funding formula in the future. House Bill 293 will now be sent to the governor’s desk.
  • The House passed a new bill, House Bill 300, that would let interstate truck drivers transport hemp through Idaho with a permit from the state Department of Agriculture. Hemp is illegal in Idaho but legal in neighboring states.

