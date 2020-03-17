Legislature proposes property tax cuts that take $32 million from counties battling coronavirus

BOISE — As lawmakers attempt to find a solution for rising property taxes before the session ends, one proposal would offer some relief to many Idaho homeowners. But the plan would cost counties millions, and opponents say that money is needed to combat the novel coronavirus.
The House voted 49-21 on Monday in favor of a bill that would raise the homeowner property tax exemption from $100,000 to $112,000. To pay for the increase, the proposal would take $32 million from counties — first from new construction revenue, and then from the base budget.
The bill gets at the root cause of rising property taxes around the state by addressing budget growth, Rep. Robert Anderst, R-Nampa, said. Without doing something to lower the amount collected by districts, attempts to curb property taxes are just a “shell game” that shift the burden to other taxpayers, he said.
“This is the only bill that we’ve talked about that actually affords property tax relief to almost everybody without shifting to anybody,” said Anderst, the bill’s sponsor.
But opponents said reducing revenue counties collect from new construction would hurt their ability to pay for services required of growth. Some said taking money from counties is “irresponsible” as they attempt to combat the novel coronavirus, which was recently labeled as a pandemic by the World Health Organization.
Twin Falls County Commissioner Don Hall told the Times-News he has concerns with the bill related to the county’s ability to provide health services during the pandemic.
“It comes in a time that we are preparing to rally our resources to respond to the county’s needs regarding COVID-19,” Hall said. “We also utilize some of these funds to deal with the growth in our communities, which will negatively impact growth paying for growth.”
Rep. Muffy Davis, D-Ketchum, said the bill would not provide a significant reduction in property taxes for residents but would inhibit county health services during the crisis. Davis represents Blaine County, where two cases of the virus have been confirmed.
“Our county is struggling right now,” she said. “Our counties will be seriously impacted by this reduced revenue.”
Counties pay for health districts, paramedics, emergency medical services and more, said House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise.
“The notion of taking $32 million of their funding away in the middle of this crisis feels worse than tone-deaf,” Rubel said. “It feels that we are staying overtime to affirmatively damage our state’s emergency response capabilities in the middle of a pandemic.”
Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, disagreed. The extent of the pandemic on health remains to be seen, but its impact on the economy “is becoming clearer by the moment.”
“It’s not the county’s money, it’s the people’s money,” he said. “As we’re facing almost certain slowdown — if not recession — in the economy, leaving money in the people’s pockets is important.”
All House Democrats voted against the bill. Seven Republicans also voted no, including Rep. Linda Wright Hartgen, Twin Falls; Rep. Clark Kauffman, Filer; Rep. Laurie Lickley, Jerome; and Rep. Fred Wood, Burley.
Senate committee moves to raise exemption cap, reinstate index
The Senate State Affairs Committee advanced a different proposal on Monday to make more property value tax exempt.
The bill would raise the cap on the homeowner’s exemption to $120,000. It would also reinstate an indexing system that allows the exemption to fluctuate with the market.
Currently, half the value of a house is tax-exempt up to $100,000, a limit that was put in place by lawmakers in 2016. Since most houses in Idaho now cost more than $200,000, most homeowners receive less than the full benefit.
For instance, according to Zillow, the median home value in Twin Falls in 2019 was $205,200. Those who owned a home at the median price received an exemption on 48% of their property, and paid taxes on an additional $2,600. The discrepancy is even greater in Blaine County, where the median home value in 2019 was $452,000. Those who owned a home at the median price received an exemption on 22% of their property and paid taxes on an additional $126,000.
The hard cap on the homeowner’s exemption has become an issue recently as residential property values skyrocket across the state. The indexing system previously acted as a balance for market fluctuations before lawmakers eliminated it in 2016.
Sen. Steve Vick, the bill’s sponsor, said the current cap would be $135,850 if the index was still in place. Unlike the House’s proposal, the bill does not address budgets set by taxing districts. That means districts could still collect the same amount and the tax burden would shift to other types of property owners, such as commercial or agricultural.
Vick acknowledged the bill would amount to a tax shift, but said it would help keep homeownership affordable.
“This is a policy that says owning a home has value,” said Vick, R-Dalton Gardens. “Lowering homeowners’ taxes in relation to other people’s taxes is an important public policy of the state of Idaho.”
Idaho Farm Bureau director of governmental affairs Russ Hendricks opposed the bill. He said $210 million is already shifted under the current tax exemption from homeowners to other property owners.
“The unfair part about that is they do not get any additional services or benefits for that extra burden that they’re asked to take on,” Hendricks said. “They don’t even get a thank you card.”
Anthon proposes circuit breaker update
The Senate committee also advanced a bill that would expand eligibility for the circuit breaker and offer a larger benefit.
The program is for low-income Idahoans who are age 65 or older, widowed, blind, children without parents, former prisoners of war, veterans with service-related disabilities, veteran pensioners with non-service-related disabilities, or disabled.
The maximum benefit would rise from $1,320 to $2,000 under the bill. The income threshold for those who qualify would rise from $28,000 to $32,000.
The benefit offered by the circuit breaker has not changed since it was created in 2006, Sen. Kelly Arthur Anthon, R-Burley said. In 2006, about 85% of a residents taxes were covered under the program; by 2008, it covered about 65%, Anthon said.
Additionally, the number of claimants has consistently gone down since 2012, he said.
“Despite the increase in taxes,” Anthon said, “there are fewer and fewer Idahoans who are able to apply and realize participation in the program.”
Senate kills property tax freeze
A proposal to freeze property collections was killed by the Senate last week.
The original bill, which passed the House 46-23, would have frozen all city and county property tax collections for one year. The Senate changed the bill to a 4% cap on property tax collections for three years before voting 24-11 against the bill on Thursday.