Legislature proposes property tax cuts that take $32 million from counties battling coronavirus

BOISE — As lawmakers attempt to find a solution for rising property taxes before the session ends, one proposal would offer some relief to many Idaho homeowners. But the plan would cost counties millions, and opponents say that money is needed to combat the novel coronavirus.

The House voted 49-21 on Monday in favor of a bill that would raise the homeowner property tax exemption from $100,000 to $112,000. To pay for the increase, the proposal would take $32 million from counties — first from new construction revenue, and then from the base budget.

The bill gets at the root cause of rising property taxes around the state by addressing budget growth, Rep. Robert Anderst, R-Nampa, said. Without doing something to lower the amount collected by districts, attempts to curb property taxes are just a “shell game” that shift the burden to other taxpayers, he said.

“This is the only bill that we’ve talked about that actually affords property tax relief to almost everybody without shifting to anybody,” said Anderst, the bill’s sponsor.