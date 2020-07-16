Legislature gets go-ahead for $1.24 million in remote technology

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — The state will spend $1.24 million to allow lawmakers to work remotely — for the rest of the year, and perhaps during the 2021 session.

But Gov. Brad Little’s budget director conceded that the idea has drawn backlash — from teachers who questioned why the state is enabling lawmakers to work remotely, while pushing to reopen public schools.

The money comes from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, a $2 trillion stimulus package passed this spring. Legislative leaders requested the $1.24 million in CARES Act money to upgrade Statehouse technology, and revamp the way lawmakers work during the continuing global pandemic.

The goal is twofold, Legislative Services Office Director Eric Milstead told a gubernatorial panel Wednesday. First, the upgrades would enhance safety during the pandemic. Second, the upgrades would better allow Idahoans to observe the legislative process from outside the Statehouse — and perhaps allow remote testimony, which lawmakers have tried out in past years on an experimental basis.

“We’re driving towards that as a distinct possibility,” Milstead said.