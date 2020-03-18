Legislature does not adjourn after long day filled with emotional debates

Emotions remained high well into the afternoon as the House approved 49-19 a bill that would make most abortions illegal in Idaho if Roe v. Wade is overturned, either by a federal court decision or by a U.S. constitutional amendment.

Several Democrats gave passionate testimony against the bill as an example of government intrusion on personal rights. Green said the decision should only be made by a woman, her family, her God and her doctor.

Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, disagreed and said the government injects itself into many personal decisions, such as wearing a seat belt.

“Everybody needs to face the consequences of their own personal choices because you’re asking a different life to face the consequences,” she said.

Some Republicans opposed the measure as too lenient since it would allow abortions in instances of rape or incest.

“The Supreme Court gives opinions, and I disagree with the point that they’re the supreme law of the land,” Scott said. “I truly believe Roe v. Wade is an unjust Supreme Court ruling that says you can murder life.”

Senate approves circuit breaker update, kills tax proposal to take $32 million from counties