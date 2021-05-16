Legislative review: Session ends with tax cuts, transportation investment

BOISE — The legislative session, which ended up being the longest on record, came to a close this week.

The unusual session, dominated by conversations over balance of power issues and interrupted with a two-week break after a number of lawmakers tested positive for COVID-19, came to an unusual end Wednesday.

The Senate and House did not agree on how to sign off for the year. The Senate fully adjourned, as it usually does to end a legislative session, while the House only recessed. According to the Associated Press, this means the House could reconvene later this year and, with a vote, could force the Senate to return as well.

In a written statement, Speaker of the House Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, said the House took this action in the event lawmakers needed to return to the Capitol later this year.

Republican lawmakers have expressed frustration at the Legislature’s lack of involvement in some of the decisions Gov. Brad Little made last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the allocation of $1.25 billion in federal assistance. Under state law, it is the Legislature’s responsibility to appropriate funding.