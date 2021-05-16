Legislative review: Session ends with tax cuts, transportation investment

BOISE — The legislative session, which ended up being the longest on record, came to a close this week.
The unusual session, dominated by conversations over balance of power issues and interrupted with a two-week break after a number of lawmakers tested positive for COVID-19, came to an unusual end Wednesday.
The Senate and House did not agree on how to sign off for the year. The Senate fully adjourned, as it usually does to end a legislative session, while the House only recessed. According to the Associated Press, this means the House could reconvene later this year and, with a vote, could force the Senate to return as well.
In a written statement, Speaker of the House Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, said the House took this action in the event lawmakers needed to return to the Capitol later this year.
Republican lawmakers have expressed frustration at the Legislature’s lack of involvement in some of the decisions Gov. Brad Little made last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the allocation of $1.25 billion in federal assistance. Under state law, it is the Legislature’s responsibility to appropriate funding.
“It is important to remember that no one is looking to create a full-time legislature, but we must make sure we can fulfill our constitutional responsibilities should the unforeseen occur again,” Bedke said in the written statement.
The governor said “an unknown end of session date” creates dysfunction in a written statement his office released Thursday.
While touting some of the achievements from this session, such as tax cuts, he also criticized the length of the session and said the state government can do “much, much better.”
“This is Idaho, not Washington, D.C.,” Little said in the written statement. “Our citizens expect legislators to get in, do the work of the people, and leave expeditiously. That is what the Idaho Constitution intended. I appreciate the Idaho Senate for upholding the spirit of the Idaho Constitution and voting to adjourn.”
Governor signs tax cut legislation
Little accomplished one of the goals he laid out before the session after signing bill into law Monday that cuts income taxes in the state.
House Bill 380 simplifies the Idaho tax code from seven brackets to five, and lowers the top tax rate from 6.9% to 6.5% — the same was done to the state’s corporate income tax rate. The law also provides taxpayers with a one-time tax rebate of up to $50.
The state is paying for hundreds of millions of dollars in tax relief through a $500 million budget surplus, according to a written statement the governor’s office released Wednesday.
“I appreciate my partners in the Legislature for sharing my commitment to tax relief for our citizens,” Little said in the written statement. “In Idaho, we’re able to achieve historic tax relief because we responsibly manage our budgets. The strength of our economy proves fiscal conservatism works.”
This income tax bill passed through the Legislature on party-line votes with Democrats opposing the legislation.
The Senate Democratic Caucus released a statement opposing the legislation earlier this month. In that statement, the caucus claims the tax cuts are lopsided in favor of the state’s wealthier residents.
Transportation investment
Little accomplished another goal he outlined prior to the start of the session with the signing of House Bill 362.
This legislation directs $80 million in ongoing funding for transportation infrastructure projects throughout the state. This allows the state to bond for up to $1.6 billion for infrastructure improvements.
The legislation also creates a new source of funding for highway districts to use to maintain local roads.
According to a written statement from the governor’s office, the legislation does not include any increases to taxes or fees. Instead, the state is shifting a portion of existing sales tax revenue to state funds that support transportation projects.
Idaho needs this additional investment into state infrastructure to keep up with the rapid population growth its experiencing, Little said in a written statement.
“To keep up with the demands of a fast-growing state, our sustainable transportation funding solution helps save Idahoans’ time, keeps us safe on our roads, and makes our state’s economy even stronger,” Little said.
Little ends pandemic unemployment programs
In a statement released Tuesday Little announced that Idaho is ending its participation in three federal unemployment compensation programs that were implemented to assist people out of work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The governor said he had heard from employers in the state who claim to not be able to recruit or retain workers because some people may be receiving more money through unemployment than they would from a job. One of the federal programs provides people receiving unemployment an additional $300 on top of their standard weekly benefit amount.
“My decision is based on a fundamental conservative principle — we do not want people on unemployment,” Little said in the written statement. “We want people working. A strong economy cannot exist without workers returning to a job.”
The Idaho Joint Democratic Caucus criticized the governor for his decision in a statement released Tuesday.
“Unemployment benefits, by definition, are a fraction of what people earned before they lost their job. The enhanced benefit helps families keep up with rent, utilities, groceries, and other basic necessities,” House Assistant Minority Leader Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, said in the written statement. “Gov. Little’s decision shows that he is out of touch with working Idahoans.”