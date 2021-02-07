Legislative review: Senate passes constitutional amendment prohibiting marijuana legalization

BOISE — Marijuana is already illegal in Idaho and some lawmakers are trying to make sure it stays that way.
On Wednesday, the Senate approved a proposed constitutional amendment that would prohibit the legalization of marijuana and all other psychoactive drugs in the state. This is different than passing a state law, as an amendment would be much harder to undo.
This legislation is moving forward while many other states throughout the country — including neighboring states like Washington, Oregon, Montana and Nevada — are legalizing recreational and medical pot. Sen. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, who introduced the bill, said it’s up to Idaho to stand up against this trend.
“Senators, we have a duty to protect our children, our families, our communities from the scourge of drugs and the drug culture which we have seen go clear across this nation,” Grow said.
Proponents of the bill backed this stance and claimed that states where marijuana has been legalized have seen an uptick in crime and decline in public health. They also argued that these, and other issues, don’t outweigh the tax revenue that Idaho could collect from legal pot sales.
But the bill had enough detractors that it barely passed. Some senators raised concerns about the amendment preventing medical marijuana from one day being used to treat patients in Idaho. Meanwhile, some said they supported the intention of the bill but disagreed with this being achieved through a complicated constitutional amendment.
“This is a very difficult vote for me because, again, I agree with the end being sought here, but in my opinion, this isn’t the proper way to amend our Constitution, and I am not able to support it,” said Sen. Steve Vick, a Republican from Dalton Gardens.
Because it’s a proposed constitutional amendment, the legislation needed a super-majority to pass, and did so by one vote. Senators representing the Magic Valley were split on the issue. Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, Lee Heider and Jim Patrick — all Republicans — voted in favor of the amendment. While Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, a Democrat from Ketchum, and Christy Zito, a Republican from Hammett, voting against the legislation.
The proposed amendment will next go to the House, where it will need a super-majority to pass. It if passes the House, the amendment would be placed on the November 2022 ballot for voters to decide. At that point it would only need a simple 50% majority to take effect.
Legal notices in newspapers
The House State Affairs Committee approved a bill Thursday that would end a law that requires state and local government entities to publish legal notices in newspapers. State and local entities are required to publicize notices for various reasons, such as construction project bids and important meetings.
Rep. Jon Weber, R-Rexburg, sponsored the legislation, which would allow state agencies and local municipalities to instead post legal notices on their own websites, rather then in a newspaper. It’s unclear how successful this would be as there are government entities in the Magic Valley that don’t routinely publish legally required documents, such as meeting minutes, to their websites.
The Associated Press reported that Weber said this bill is designed to save government entities money that they’re currently spending on placing the notices in newspapers.
Some lawmakers were opposed to the measure out of a concern that it would make it more difficult for the public to find legal notices. Additionally, they said, when legal notices are printed in newspapers, it creates a historical archive for residents to reference.
“I believe the necessity of proper physical archiving of news as well as notices for future historians is extremely important,” said Rep. Vito Barbieri, a Republican from Dalton Gardens.
Seth Grigg, executive director at the Idaho Association of Counties, said his organization supports the bill, according to the Associated Press. He added that 23 of the state’s 44 counties have websites where agenda meetings are posted. The Association of Idaho Cities also supports the bill.
But the Idaho Associated General Contractors doesn’t, as its members rely on these legal notices to learn about public bids for construction projects.
After passing through the committee, the bill will now go before the House floor for a full vote. From there, if it passes, it will go to the Senate for debate.
Power struggles
Restricting the governor’s authority and giving more power to the Legislature during emergencies has been a priority for lawmakers this session, but so far none of the bills proposed has made it to either chamber for a full vote.
Some lawmakers feel Gov. Brad Little made decisions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that they felt the Legislature should have been involved in making. Lawmakers said this last year has highlighted some issues in the state’s current political structure, and have introduced numerous bills this session trying to rebalance the state’s executive and legislative branches.
This week, Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks introduced House Bill 98, which would allow a governor to only extend an emergency order past 60 days to ensure the state continues receiving federal funding. Some earlier bill proposals aimed at limited a governor’s ability to declare an emergency didn’t gain traction because it was unclear how they would affect federal funding.
The bill also stipulates that any restrictions attached to a governor’s emergency declaration would expire after 60 days unless they are renewed by the Legislature. Currently, the governor has the ability to declare and renew 30-day emergency declarations without the Legislature’s input.
The Senate introduced a similar bill this week, which has been referred to the Senate State Affairs Committee.