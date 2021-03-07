Legislative review: Senate committee passes bill that could reduce regulatory standards for farmers

BOISE — The Senate Agricultural Affairs Committee passed a bill this week that could lead to less stringent regulations for farmers and ranchers in the state.

House Bill 167 would require the Idaho State Department of Agriculture to consider the economic implications of rules and regulations the department imposes.

“Where not prohibited by federal or state law, the requirements imposed on agricultural operations shall be economically feasible, based on data, studies, and other information,” the bill states.

The Associated Press reports the legislation comes after agriculture groups in the state tried, and failed, to get the department to reduce the standards regulating the amount of cow manure that can be placed on fields as fertilizer. Cow manure contains phosphorous, which can pollute waterways through runoff or seeping into the ground and rising to the surface in springs.