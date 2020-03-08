Legislative review: Property taxes and transgender issues again the focus of lawmakers

BOISE — A bill that would freeze property tax collections for cities and counties moved to the Senate floor this week, but expected changes could hurt its chance of passing.

The bill advanced out of the Senate Local Government and Taxation Committee on a party-line on Thursday. Approval, however, was on the condition it is sent to the full Senate for amendments.

Chairman Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, said he plans amendments to turn it into a three-year, 4% cap on local government property tax collections. The original bill would freeze property tax collections entirely for one year, and passed the House in February despite objections from local government leaders.

Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, who sponsored the bill, told the committee he did not support Rice’s amendments.

“This is not a bad bill the way it is,” he said. “I do not support amending the bill. I would rather have the bill exactly the way it is.”