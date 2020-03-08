Legislative review: Property taxes and transgender issues again the focus of lawmakers

BOISE — A bill that would freeze property tax collections for cities and counties moved to the Senate floor this week, but expected changes could hurt its chance of passing.
The bill advanced out of the Senate Local Government and Taxation Committee on a party-line on Thursday. Approval, however, was on the condition it is sent to the full Senate for amendments.
Chairman Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, said he plans amendments to turn it into a three-year, 4% cap on local government property tax collections. The original bill would freeze property tax collections entirely for one year, and passed the House in February despite objections from local government leaders.
Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, who sponsored the bill, told the committee he did not support Rice’s amendments.
“This is not a bad bill the way it is,” he said. “I do not support amending the bill. I would rather have the bill exactly the way it is.”
A different property tax bill from Moyle passed the House 63-7 on Monday. It would allow property owners to use an appraisal or receipt of sale to determine the value of their home if they disagree with the county’s assessment.
Transgender issues
A pair of committees in the House and Senate rejected rules Wednesday that define the process for Idahoans to change the gender marker on their birth certificate. Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is bound by a court ruling to continue offering a process, though a bill that passed the House and awaits a hearing in the Senate would eliminate the service entirely. The bill heads to the Senate.
On Monday, the Idaho Attorney General’s Office released an opinion that the bill raises questions of constitutionality, and the state could spend more than $1 million in court if approved.
A Senate committee began hearing testimony Friday on another bill that would prevent transgender athletes from participating in sports that align with their identity. The committee ran out of time, and testimony will resume Monday.
Those bills have largely defined the 2020 session, and Idaho’s largest companies — Chobani, Clif Bar, Micron and HP — said this week they believe it hurts the state’s reputation. In a letter, the companies announced this weak opposition to the proposals, saying they could hurt recruiting and retention of workers. Idaho National Laboratory penned a similar letter this week as well.
Abortion
The House voted 52-17 Tuesday on a bill that would ban any public money from going to organizations that provide abortions, the Associated Press reported.
Federal and state laws already ban public funding for abortion except in certain circumstances, such as when a pregnancy results from rape or incest or endangers the pregnant woman’s life. But health care providers who perform abortions can receive public funding for other medical services. The bill seeks to cut off that funding.
A Senate committee could take up the issue, though no hearings are scheduled.
Medical debt
On Wednesday, a Senate committee approved a bill that would add transparency in billing for patients in an attempt to limit predatory medical debt collectors, the Post Register reported. Advocates say the proposal would boost consumer protection; opponents say it would increase medical expenses.
The bill would set a 45-day deadline for medical practices to send bills to insurance companies. It would also cap attorney fees at $350 for patients who do not contest their bills in court and $750 for those who do.
Sen. Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, said the bill addresses “aggressive and unscrupulous medical debt collection on the back of a medical billing and collection system that is often very counter-intuitive and confusing.”
Billionaire and founder of Idaho Falls-based wellness shopping club Melaleuca, Frank VanderSloot brought the bill forward this year after one of his employees was targeted by a debt collection agency, which turned a $294 bill into a $5,500 bill.
The bill now heads to the full Senate.
Legislative districts
A proposal that would freeze the number of legislative districts in Idaho at 35 is headed for the November ballot.
The state constitution currently allows between 30 and 35 districts. Lawmakers say previous redistricting cycles indicate the state could see fewer districts following the 2020 census. That would result in larger districts and less access to government, they say.
The constitutional amendment received two-thirds support from both the House and Senate, and now needs majority approval from voters in November.