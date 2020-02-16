{{featured_button_text}}
State of the State address, 2020

Gov. Brad Little delivers the State of the State address Monday afternoon, Jan. 6, 2020, at the state Capitol building in downtown Boise, Idaho.

 DREW NASH TIMES-NEWS

BOISE — Despite days of testimony from local government officials who strongly opposed the bill, a House committee approved a bill that would freeze property tax collections for one year.

The bill would apply to all non-school local taxing districts, including cities and counties. If passed, the bill would prevent districts from raising the property tax portion of their budget by the currently allowed 3%, plus annexations and new construction. They could, however, still raise property taxes with supermajority approval on a bond. Other portions of budgets would not be affected.

Officials from Twin Falls, Lincoln and Camas counties attended the hearings in opposition to the bill. They say a freeze would restrict their ability to provide services to residents.

The Senate Education Committee unanimously approved the state’s English, science and math standards on Wednesday, Idaho Education News reported. The decision came after the House committee repealed the standards following five weeks of heated debate.

The process the Legislature used to approve administrative rules only requires one body to sign off. Since the Senate committee OK’d the standards, they will remain in effect.

Some lawmakers on the House Education Committee trashed a recommendation to support students’ social-emotional well-being, Idaho Ed News reported. Some suggested the issue should be handled by parents at home while others romanticized the good ol’ days of beating children behind a shed to promote character development.

The recommendation is backed by Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra and Gov. Brad Little’s education task force. It’s a response to Idaho’s suicide rate that ranks fifth in the nation and surveys that show about 23% of the state’s youth have seriously considered suicide, the highest in a decade.

That committee also introduced a bill that would prevent transgender students from participating in girls’ high school sports.

The House State Affairs Committee moved forward with a bill that would ban affirmative action measures in public employment, the Idaho Statesman reported.

The bill from Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, would prohibit the state from granting special treatment “to any individual or group on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in the operation of public employment, public education or public contracting.”

Lawmakers on that committee also approved a constitutional amendment that would freeze the number of legislative districts at 35, the Idaho Press reported.

