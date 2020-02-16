BOISE — Despite days of testimony from local government officials who strongly opposed the bill, a House committee approved a bill that would freeze property tax collections for one year.
The bill would apply to all non-school local taxing districts, including cities and counties. If passed, the bill would prevent districts from raising the property tax portion of their budget by the currently allowed 3%, plus annexations and new construction. They could, however, still raise property taxes with supermajority approval on a bond. Other portions of budgets would not be affected.
Officials from Twin Falls, Lincoln and Camas counties attended the hearings in opposition to the bill. They say a freeze would restrict their ability to provide services to residents.
The Senate Education Committee unanimously approved the state’s English, science and math standards on Wednesday, Idaho Education News reported. The decision came after the House committee repealed the standards following five weeks of heated debate.
The process the Legislature used to approve administrative rules only requires one body to sign off. Since the Senate committee OK’d the standards, they will remain in effect.
Some lawmakers on the House Education Committee trashed a recommendation to support students’ social-emotional well-being, Idaho Ed News reported. Some suggested the issue should be handled by parents at home while others romanticized the good ol’ days of beating children behind a shed to promote character development.
You have free articles remaining.
The recommendation is backed by Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra and Gov. Brad Little’s education task force. It’s a response to Idaho’s suicide rate that ranks fifth in the nation and surveys that show about 23% of the state’s youth have seriously considered suicide, the highest in a decade.
That committee also introduced a bill that would prevent transgender students from participating in girls’ high school sports.
The House State Affairs Committee moved forward with a bill that would ban affirmative action measures in public employment, the Idaho Statesman reported.
The bill from Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, would prohibit the state from granting special treatment “to any individual or group on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in the operation of public employment, public education or public contracting.”
Lawmakers on that committee also approved a constitutional amendment that would freeze the number of legislative districts at 35, the Idaho Press reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.