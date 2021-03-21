Legislative review: Legislature takes a break amid COVID-19 surge

“We hope our colleagues are able to heal quickly and return, so we can finish the session,” the Democratic lawmakers said in a statement. “But we can’t help but be disappointed in how bad things have become at the Capitol, when we could’ve prevented this from becoming a hot spot all along.”

The lawmakers didn’t specifically say in their statement what changes they would like the Legislature to make when it returns, but they did note that the Capitol is fully equipped with remote capabilities. Near the beginning of the session, the House rejected one lawmaker’s attempt to participate in the session remotely.

Keeping August elections

School districts will be able to continue holding elections in August after a Senate committee killed a bill that would have removed the summer election date.

The Senate State Affairs Committee unanimously voted to prevent House Bill 106 from moving forward during its meeting on Wednesday. The House passed the bill in February with a 45-24 vote.

Deputy Secretary of State Jason Hancock told the committee that eliminating the August election date would give county election officials throughout the state more time to maintain voter registration lists and complete election system updates.