Legislative review: Legislators introduce bills aimed at balancing powers

BOISE — Gov. Brad Little kicked off an unusual legislative session with a state of the state speech he delivered virtually. It’s a reminder that we’re still in the midst of a deadly pandemic.
Both chambers of the Legislature normal gather in person to watch the governor give this speech, which signifies the beginning of the session. This year, the House and Senate streamed Gov. Brad Little giving his address in a nearly empty Lincoln Auditorium at the state Capitol.
During his speech, the governor spoke at length about the pandemic and the devastation it’s wrecked upon the state. But he also spoke hopefully about the promise of vaccinations, which Idahoans have begun to receive.
He also presented an optimistic budget full of topics he proposes the Legislature pursue this year. This includes providing $450 million in property tax relief to residents and directing more than $200 million to improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state.
While the governor has outlined big plans in his proposed budget, it’s up the Legislature to pass an appropriations bill that keeps the state’s departments funded.
Rebalancing the branches
Legislators didn’t hide their priorities prior to the start of the session. Speaker of the House Scott Bedke and others in leadership positions said they wanted to pass legislation that would rectify some checks-and-balances issues they believe became apparent over the last year.
During the first week of the session, legislators introduced multiple bills and resolutions in the House that would reign in some of the power the governor exerted as he tried to keep the state afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For example, House Bill 1 would limit the length of a emergency disaster declaration to a maximum of 30 days unless it’s extended by a vote of the legislature. Additionally, House Joint Resolution 1 would amend the state Constitution to give the Legislature the power to call itself back into a special session if 60% of the members of the House and Senate request to do so.
Under existing state law, only the governor has the ability to issue emergency disaster declarations and to call the Legislature back into session.
No remote voting
Days before the session began, two members of the House, Reps. Sue Chew, D-Boise, and Muffy Davis, D-Ketchum, filed a lawsuit against the Legislature and Bedke seeking the ability to participate in the session remotely.
In the lawsuit, Chew and Davis both claimed they have health issues that would make them prone to being seriously ill if they contract COVID-19. This week, a federal judge declined to issue a temporary order allowing both representatives to vote remotely while the lawsuit proceeds.
Davis took the additional step of introducing a motion in the House requesting that she and other members be allowed to vote on bills remotely this session. The House rejected this request on Friday in a 49-11 vote, the Associated Press reported.
Education funding
The House Education Committee spent the first week of the session reviewing a temporary rule the State Board of Education approved last month that allows school districts to use an enrollment-based formula to calculate funding rather than the normal method of average daily attendance.
According to Idaho Education News, the board approved this temporary rule after hearing from school officials who said the attendance formula isn’t accurate because of the number of students who are attending school virtual during the pandemic.
The temporary rule expires at the end of the session, so it’s up to the Legislature to extend the formula change or make it permanent through state law. The committee is scheduled to continue its review of the rule on Monday, and the Senate Education Committee is also slated to begin discussing the topic as well.