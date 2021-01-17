Legislative review: Legislators introduce bills aimed at balancing powers

Rebalancing the branches

Legislators didn’t hide their priorities prior to the start of the session. Speaker of the House Scott Bedke and others in leadership positions said they wanted to pass legislation that would rectify some checks-and-balances issues they believe became apparent over the last year.

During the first week of the session, legislators introduced multiple bills and resolutions in the House that would reign in some of the power the governor exerted as he tried to keep the state afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For example, House Bill 1 would limit the length of a emergency disaster declaration to a maximum of 30 days unless it’s extended by a vote of the legislature. Additionally, House Joint Resolution 1 would amend the state Constitution to give the Legislature the power to call itself back into a special session if 60% of the members of the House and Senate request to do so.

Under existing state law, only the governor has the ability to issue emergency disaster declarations and to call the Legislature back into session.

No remote voting