Legislative review: Lawsuit filed challenging ballot initiative law

BOISE — The organization that successfully lead the effort to place Medicaid expansion on the Idaho ballot in 2018 has filed a lawsuit over legislation that changes the voter-drive ballot initiative process.
Under previous state law, Idahoans had to gather signatures of 6% of registered voters in 18 of the state’s 35 legislative district within an 18-month period to place an initiative on an election ballot.
Senate Bill 1110, which Gov. Brad Little signed into law April 17, requires Idahoans to instead gather signatures from 6% of registered voters in each of the state’s legislative districts over the same 18-month time period.
In a press release Thursday, Reclaim Idaho, which lead the aforementioned Medicaid expansion effort, announced it had filed a lawsuit in the Idaho Supreme Court in an attempt to strike down the newly signed law. The Committee to Protect and Preserve the Idaho Constitution is also listed as a plaintiff in the lawsuit.
In the press release, the group argues the law violates Idahoans’ rights to reject or propose legislation. The group states that the law is among the most restrictive in the country out of the 24 states that have a voter-driven ballot process.
“Last month, the Idaho Legislature and Governor Brad Little snatched away one of our most fundamental rights — a right enshrined in our Constitution over 100 years ago,” Reclaim Idaho co-founder Luke Mayville said in the press release. “We’re filing this lawsuit on behalf of the people of Idaho, and we believe we will prevail.”
In the press release, the group states that along with the lawsuit, it is preparing to launch an effort to gather signatures to place a measure on the ballot that would return the state to its previous ballot initiative process.
During a House hearing in April, numerous Democrats spoke out in opposition of the bill. Assistant Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said the bill sets such a high bar that it effectively ends the voter-driven ballot initiative process.
Rep. James Addis, R-Coeur d’Alene — who introduced the bill — defended the legislation and said it allows all people throughout Idaho to have a say in the formation of a potential law.
“It is inclusive and ensures that our rural and urban citizens have a voice in the creation of state law,” Addis said.
In a letter to the Senate regarding his signing of the legislation, Little lauded the intent and purpose behind Senate Bill 1110. He also said the state Constitution provides the Legislature with the ability to modify the ballot process. But he added that the fate of this law will be settled in court.
“Our constitution gives broad discretion to the Legislature to place conditions on ballot access,” Little stated in his letter. “Whether Senate Bill 1110 amounts to an impermissible restriction in violation of our constitution is highly fact dependent and, ultimately, a question for the Idaho judiciary to decide.”
Limiting governor emergency powers
The Legislature approved three bills this week relating to the governor’s power during an emergency. Lawmakers passed similar bills earlier this session, but they were vetoed by the governor and the Legislature did not have the two-thirds majority needed to overturn those vetoes.
One of the bills lawmakers signed this week — Senate Bill 1217 — states that while the governor has the ability to declare emergencies, the Legislature maintains its constitutional authority to appropriate funding.
Republicans lawmakers have raised concerns over the last year about the Legislature being kept out of the decision making process as the governor’s office spent billions of dollars the state received in federal assistance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The legislation also states that, among other measures, Idahoans must maintain their rights, such as those to bear arms and exercise religion, during declared emergency.
Additionally, the legislation states that the government should “prohibit the quarantine or isolation of healthy individuals who are not at risk of contaminating others with a biological, chemical, or nuclear agent.”
Another bill that lawmakers passed this week related to the governor’s powers during an emergency states that the governor is not able to alter existing or create new state law during an emergency.
A third bill is designed to prevent specific job types and classifications from being restricted during governor-declared emergencies.
As of Friday evening, Little had not yet taken action on any of these three pieces of legislation.
Property tax relief
A lengthy bill introduced this week that would provide Idahoans with some property tax relief is awaiting the governor’s signature following its quick passage through the Legislature.
According to the Associated Press, House Bill 389 would raise the state’s homeowner’s exemption from $100,000 to $125,000. It would also increase a property tax reduction for qualifying low-income seniors from $1,3250 to $1,500.
The bill also includes an increased property tax exemption for businesses. And it places limits on much local governments can grow their budgets annually.
The bill was introduced Monday, passed the House with a 48-20 Tuesday and barely passed through the Senate with a 19-16 vote Wednesday.
As of Friday evening the Little had not yet taken action on the bill.
Prohibiting marijuana advertising
As the Legislature tries to wrap up the session, a bill prohibiting the commercial advertising of marijuana in Idaho quickly worked its way through the Senate this week.
On Wednesday, the same day the legislation was first introduced in committee, lawmakers passed Senate Bill 1218 with a 21-14 vote, sending the bill to the House.
While introducing the bill to the Senate, Sen. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, held up photos of billboards in some parts of Idaho advertising businesses that legally sell marijuana in other states. He said under this legislation people could be charged with a misdemeanor for advertising the purchase of drugs that are illegal in Idaho.
Sen. Lee Heider, R-Twin Falls, said he has spoken with Twin Falls County Sheriff Tom Carter about a future cannabis store opening in Jackpot, Nevada. He said the sheriff plans to monitor the county’s south border to stop people from bringing marijuana into the state.
The sheriff also has his own plans to run billboard advertisements informing people that marijuana is illegal in Idaho.
“This (bill) is just one more step to making Idaho that place we all want to live in and have the freedoms we enjoy, but we don’t need the illicit drugs or the problems that comes with them,” Heider said. “And to have billboards advertising them seem totally erroneous to me.”