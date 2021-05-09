Legislative review: Lawsuit filed challenging ballot initiative law

BOISE — The organization that successfully lead the effort to place Medicaid expansion on the Idaho ballot in 2018 has filed a lawsuit over legislation that changes the voter-drive ballot initiative process.

Under previous state law, Idahoans had to gather signatures of 6% of registered voters in 18 of the state’s 35 legislative district within an 18-month period to place an initiative on an election ballot.

Senate Bill 1110, which Gov. Brad Little signed into law April 17, requires Idahoans to instead gather signatures from 6% of registered voters in each of the state’s legislative districts over the same 18-month time period.

In a press release Thursday, Reclaim Idaho, which lead the aforementioned Medicaid expansion effort, announced it had filed a lawsuit in the Idaho Supreme Court in an attempt to strike down the newly signed law. The Committee to Protect and Preserve the Idaho Constitution is also listed as a plaintiff in the lawsuit.

In the press release, the group argues the law violates Idahoans’ rights to reject or propose legislation. The group states that the law is among the most restrictive in the country out of the 24 states that have a voter-driven ballot process.