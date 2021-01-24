Legislative review: Lawmakers move to end emergency declaration

Little responded to the Legislature’s attempts to end the COVID-19 emergency declaration in a speech to Idahoans on Friday. He said lawmakers’ are wrong in claiming that the emergency order somehow infringes on people’s rights or requires the closures of places, such as schools or businesses.

Little said that if lawmakers successful in their attempts to end the order, the state would lose out on federal assistance that has been crucial to the state’s pandemic response and will remain vital with Idaho’s vaccine rollout.

In addition to allowing the state to receive federal funds, the emergency declaration allows the Idaho National Guard to respond to domestic emergencies that last longer than 72 hours. Guard personnel throughout the state are helping with COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

Little urged legislators to stop pursuing bills aimed at ending the emergency declaration, and asked Idahoans to reach out to their representatives to do the same.

“We are in the final lap of the pandemic fight, the finish line is close,” Little said. “All that success is threatened by the actions taking place in the Legislature right now.”

Special sessions