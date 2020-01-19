BOISE — Two weeks into the legislative session and lawmakers are still focused on administrative rules.
Education stakeholders flocked to the capitol this week to weigh in on the Idaho Core Standards. The House Education Committee sat through two hearings, each lasting more than two hours, on the state’s version of Common Core.
Testimony mostly favored keeping the state’s language and math standards, though opponents continued their push to remove them. Idaho Education News reported Thursday’s meeting briefly got heated as lawmakers clashed over the rules.
The debate will continue next week with the committee set to hear testimony on the most controversial subject: the state’s science standards.
Whether or not the state should teach climate change — and to what extent — is expected to be a focus of the discussion.
The committee will have to vote on all the standards following the hearings.
Several other committees began wrapping up their rules review, but not without a long week of arcane and often tedious discussion.
House Health and Welfare spent nearly two hours Wednesday discussing rules related to dental therapists before approving them as written. They discussed scope of practice and training of dental therapists and whether the rule conformed to the law approved last year.
House Resources and Conservation had a similarly arcane debate Wednesday on a very specific rule related to the nozzle size for suction dredge mining equipment. The provision was one line within hundreds of pages of rules, but for several minutes, the committee deliberated whether to eliminate the line or even if they could.
An agreement on how lawmakers will approve the rules in the future is still undecided. House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, said he’s optimistic the House and Senate will come to an agreement. Without an agreement, lawmakers could be tasked with reviewing the entire administrative code again next year.
Gov. Brad Little announced Thursday a pair of executive orders meant to further cut red tape. One would require agencies review 20% of their regulations every year, resulting in a full code review every five. The other seeks to increase transparency and accessibility of the process.
Little also announced a new statewide suicide prevention hotline this week. Those in crisis may now call 2-1-1 for help, the Idaho Statesman reported.
The House voted unanimously to expel John Green on Thursday after the representative from North Idaho was convicted of felony fraud in Texas, the Idaho Press reported. Green faces up to five years in prison for conspiracy to defraud the United States in connection to a tax-evasion case.
