Legislative review: Houses passes constitutional amendment prohibiting marijuana legalization

Seth Grigg, executive director at the Idaho Association of Counties, said his organization supports the bill, according to the Associated Press. He added that 23 of the state’s 44 counties have websites where agenda meetings are posted. The Association of Idaho Cities also supports the bill.

But the Idaho Associated General Contractors doesn’t, as its members rely on these legal notices to learn about public bids for construction projects.

After passing through the committee, the bill will now go before the House floor for a full vote. From there, if it passes, it will go to the Senate for debate.

Power struggles

Restricting the governor’s authority and giving more power to the Legislature during emergencies has been a priority for lawmakers this session, but so far none of the bills proposed has made it to either chamber for a full vote.

Some lawmakers feel Gov. Brad Little made decisions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that they felt the Legislature should have been involved in making. Lawmakers said this last year has highlighted some issues in the state’s current political structure, and have introduced numerous bills this session trying to rebalance the state’s executive and legislative branches.